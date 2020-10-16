UK In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market: Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast To 2019-2026

The UK IVF market was valued at $514 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $928 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the analysis period.

In-vitro-Fertilization (IVF) is a common artificial infertility treatment performed in the laboratory. The treatment involves removing an ova (egg or eggs) or ovum from the ovaries and allowing sperm to fertilize them in a laboratory dish. It is a form of assisted reproductive technology based fertility treatment across the clinical industry. The process involves five major steps such as stimulation, egg retrieval, insemination & fertilization, embryo culture, and embryo transfer, which is completed over a course of several months. After the fertilized egg (zygote) undergoes embryo culture for up to 6 days, it is implanted in another or same woman’s uterus.

In vitro fertilization can help conceive when other natural treatments have failed.

The UK invitro fertilization market is on the rise owing to increase in awareness about assisted reproductive technology, favorable regulations for IVF, and commercialization of three-parent IVF procedures. In addition, rise in awareness about assisted reproductive technology is expected to boost the UK IVF market. However, ethical considerations by social and religious organizations, and cost of the treatment are expected to hinder the growth of the IVF market in the UK. However, involvement of social and religious organizations for revaluation of the IVF legislation in the UK hinders the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in technical advancements related IVF technique is projected to provide lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

The UK in vitro fertilization market (IVF) is segmented based on cycle type, and end user. Based on cycle type, the market is divided into fresh IVF cycles (non-donor), thawed IVF cycles (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycles. Based on end user, the market is classified into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

UK In Vitro Fertilization Market

By Cycle Type

o Fresh IVF Cycles (non-donor)

o Thawed IVF Cycles (non-donor)

o Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By End User

o Fertility Clinics

o Hospitals

o Surgical Centers

o Clinical Research Institutes

