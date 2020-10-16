Exhaust System Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2017 to 2022

New Study Reports âExhaust System Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026â has been Added on Fact.MR.OverviewStarting from the fundamental details, the report provides a complete overview of the industry along with a proper market profile. The details provided here about the crucial technologies used for manufacturing and product management purpose makes it easier to have a thorough insight into the Global Exhaust System Market. Based on the information obtained, the market has been segmented into various categories. It predicts the growth rate of the Global Exhaust System Market in between the forecasted period, having a base year as 2020.

This competition landscape of exhaust systems market enunciates the competitive dynamics in terms of crucial parameters such as relative market foothold, product offerings and differential strategies adopted by the key players operating in the exhaust systems market. Some of the key players operating in the exhaust systems market reported in this study include Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd., Faurecia, Tenneco Inc., Ltd., Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd., Sango Co., Ltd, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, Benteler International AG, Eberspacher, and Yutaka Giken Co.

Faurecia, a leading player in the exhaust systems market, had emerged as the leader in emission control systems with acquisition of EMCON Technologies (formerly Arvin Industries) in 2009. This strategic acquisition nourished the company’s position and also gave the company a route into niche commercial-vehicles market.

BENTELER Group, a key stakeholder of the exhaust systems market, is extensively focusing on internationalization to launch new sales markets, amplification of production volumes, and enhancement of earnings through better differentiation.

Eberspaecher, a key player in the exhaust systems market, formed a joint venture with China Yuchai International Limited. The aim of this collaboration was to manufacture and market new exhaust emission control systems for commercial vehicles.

Exhaust systems are one of the integral components of the vehicular infrastructure. Exhaust systems refer to extensive piping employed to direct exhaust gases away from a controlled combustion in the interior of an engine or stove. Recent focus on introduction of technologies complying with international emission guidelines is likely to influence its application in automotive manufacturing.

