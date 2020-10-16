Global Vascular Snare Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends, Demands, Revenue, Top Leaders:Nordson Corporation, NEWTECH MEDICAL DEVICES, Medtronic, pfm medical ag

GLOBAL VASCULAR SNARE MARKET IS EXPECTED TO REGISTER SUBSTANTIAL CAGR IN THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2019-2026. THE REPORT CONTAINS DATA FROM THE HISTORIC YEAR OF 2017, BASE YEAR OF 2018. THIS RISE IN MARKET VALUE CAN BE ATTRIBUTED TO THE INCREASED FOCUS ON GROWTH OF CARDIAC SURGERIES IN VARIOUS REGIONS.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global vascular snare market are Argon Medical, Cook, Merit Medical Systems, Nordson Corporation, NEWTECH MEDICAL DEVICES, Medtronic, pfm medical ag, Aspen Surgical, Radius Medical, LLC., Teleflex Incorporated., Lifetech Scientific, Medico’s Hirata Inc, Vascular Innovations, OSYPKA AG, Meliora Medtech among others.

Market Drivers:

Growing number of cardiac diseases is driving the growth of the market

Growing preferences towards minimal invasive procedures will propel the market growth in the forecast period

Advancement of the technology is leading to the growth of the market

Growing business expansion for endovascular devices development is a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulation constraining manufacturers to invest in the vascular snares market is restraining the market growth

High cost of devices may hamper the growth of the market

Key Development in the Market:

In March 2018, Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.) announced the launch of Expro Elite and Sympro Elite Snares designed for the peripheral procedures. This will improve the growth opportunities of Teleflex Incorporated helping them to provide specialised advanced snare vascular snares division

In January 2016, ARGON MEDICAL announced the acquisition with Rex Medical, LLC to acquire three technologies of vascular products. The acquisition comprises associated intellectual property rights related to products and adding a strong existence of interventional portfolio to Argon

Segmentation: Global Vascular Snare Market

By Product

3-Loop Type

4-Loop Type

Others

By Application

Inferior Vena Cava

Other

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

