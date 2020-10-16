AGV Software Market To Make Great Impact In Near Future By 2026

Global AGV Software Market was valued US$ 0.46 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 1.45 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of more than 15.43% during a forecast period. AGV software market is segmented by offering, industry, and region. Based on offering, AGV software market is classified into In-built vehicle software and integrated software. In-built Vehicle Software segment is major in AGV Software Market. AGVs are controlled and navigated by In-built Vehicle Software. In-built Vehicle Software conventional to create positive impact on Increasing digitalization and smart technology during the forecast period. In terms of industry segment, AGV software market is divided by automotive, manufacturing, food & beverages, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, retail. Automotive segment is major in AGV Software Market. The automotive industry has been one of the key users of AGV technology. The increased rate of production of electric cars and increasing investments in automotive R&D activities are anticipated to keep these production numbers high. Automotive industry equalize the shortage of labour.

Increasing demand for automation across various industries. Installation of AGV allowed most of the automotive companies to equalizer a shortage of labour and at same time high cost for implementation and up gradation of AGV system will hamper the market.

Geographically, AGV software market is split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Europe hold the major share in the AGV software market, due to high labour cost in the region which bumps industry to raise automated industrial solutions which will help to reduce overall spending. Europe can be primarily attributed to growth of industries in the region and prepare to expand CAGR. All other regions are following to contribute the growth in AGV software market.

Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in AGV software market are KION Group, KUKA, Toyota Industries, JBT Corporation, Oceaneering International, Kollmorgen, Murata Machinery, BA Systemes, Transbotics, and GÃ¶tting among others.

