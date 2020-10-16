Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like ETS-Lindgren (US), Nelco, Inc. (U.S.), Radiation Protection Products (U.S.), MarShield, (Canada), Ray-Bar Engineering Corp (U.S.)

GLOBAL MEDICAL RADIATION SHIELDING MARKET is expected to reach USD 1691.8 million by 2025, from USD 1045.5 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in global medical radiation shielding market are ETS-Lindgren (US), Nelco, Inc. (U.S.), Radiation Protection Products (U.S.), MarShield, (Canada), Ray-Bar Engineering Corp (U.S.), Amray (Ireland), Gaven Industries, Inc. (U.S.), A&L Shielding (Rome), Global Partners in Shielding, Inc. (U.S.), Veritas Medical Solutions LLC (U.S.), ESCO Technologies Inc. (U.S and Ultraray Canada), Thogus (USA). Mars Metal Company

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the Medical Radiation Shielding market.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned.

The production, sales, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The growth factors of the Medical Radiation Shielding market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

The application areas of the Medical Radiation Shielding market are also discussed thus giving a broad idea about the market to the clients.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer

Increasing rate of diagnostic imaging centers and prompt installation of radiology equipment

Growing safety awareness and healthcare industry worldwide

High price of MRI device and procedures

Market Segmentation: Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market

By Product

(MRI Shielding Products, Shields, Barriers, Booths, Sheet Lead, Lead Glass, Lead Bricks, Others),

Solution

(Radiation Therapy Shielding, Diagnostic Shielding),

End User

(Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Oncology Centers, Others),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Ultraray Group Inc. acquired Techlem Medical Corp. for company growth and to hold up position as a leading manufacturer and distributor of medical products

In March 2018, ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) announces acquisition of the Manta Test System Inc. (Manta) to create more market opportunities to increase corporate-wide growth strategies.

