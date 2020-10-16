Global Medical Morphine Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends, Demands, Revenue, Top Leaders:Mallinckrodt plc., Alcaliber S.A, Sanofi, Johnson Matthey, Qinghai Lake Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., Northeast Pharmaceutical

Global medical morphine market to grow with a steady CAGR of 2.1% and is estimated to reach USD 29.9 billion by 2026. Increasing prevalence of cancer as morphine prescribed to overcome cancer related pain and vulnerable aging population and their medical conditions like arthritis are the key factors for growth of market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the morphine market are Mallinckrodt plc., Alcaliber S.A, Sanofi, Johnson Matthey, Qinghai Lake Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Fresenius Kabi USA, Daiichi Sankyo company limited, Rhodes Pharmaceuticals L.P, Allergan, Pacira BioSciences, Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Tris Pharma, Inc, US WorldMeds, LLC, Egalet Corporation and among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, US WorldMeds, LLC has initiated Phase III trial for apomorphine for the treatment of motor fluctuations in Idiopathic Parkinson’s disease. The study expects to enroll 99 patients with early stage Parkinson’s and expect to complete by end of the Oct’19

US WorldMeds, LLC has initiated Phase III trial for apomorphine for the treatment of motor fluctuations in Idiopathic Parkinson’s disease. The study expects to enroll 99 patients with early stage Parkinson’s and expect to complete by end of the Oct’19 In December 2017, Egalet Corporation received FDA tentative approval for an expanded label of ARYMO ER (morphine sulfate), extended-release tablets for the management of pain

Segmentation: Global Medical Morphine Market

Medical Morphine Market By Application Type

Anesthesia

Cough Suppressant

Diarrhea Suppressant

Medical Morphine Market By Indication Type

Cancer

Arthritis

Parkinson’s Disease

Myocardial Infraction

Kidney Stones

Others

Medical Morphine Market By Ingredient Type

Apomorphine Hydrochloride

Morphine Sulfate

Morphine Acetate

Others

Medical Morphine Market By Dosage Form Type

Oral Tablets

Injection

Capsule

Others

Medical Morphine Market By Route of administration

Oral

Intramuscular

Intravenous

Intranasal

Subcutaneous

Others

Medical Morphine Market By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Medical Morphine Market By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

