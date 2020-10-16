Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Big Growth In 2020 |Top Leaders:Koninklijke Philips N.V.; iHealth Labs Inc.; Capsule Technologies, Inc.; Baxter; Cerner Corporation; Bernoulli

Medical device connectivity market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 10.54 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising adoption of remote monitoring capabilities in healthcare services along with increasing the quality of services and safety of patients.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-medical-device-connectivity-market
Medical Device Connectivity market research report has been organized with most up-to-date insight and analysis to give maximum benefits to the healthcare industry. The scope of this Medical Device Connectivity market research report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment. Besides, this industry analysis report also includes historic data, present and future market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The Medical Device Connectivity market report can be used by both established and new players in the industry for complete understanding of the market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical device connectivity market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Cisco; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; iHealth Labs Inc.; Capsule Technologies, Inc.; Baxter; Cerner Corporation; Bernoulli; Medtronic; Silex Technology, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; NantHealth, Inc.; Infosys Limited; Lantronix, Inc.; Spectrum Medical; Digi International Inc.; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; eDevice and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.
- In February 2019, Francisco Partners announced that they had acquired Qualcomm’s business operation branded as “Qualcomm Life”. The acquired operations deal in providing end-to-end medical device connectivity across the different stages of healthcare services. The business operations will be divided into two organizations namely, “Capsule Technologies, Inc.” and “2net”. Capsule will provide connectivity capabilities of medical devices to hospitals while 2net will focus on providing a mobile platform for medical services.
- In January 2019, Baxter announced that they had acquired True Process. This acquisition includes “True Process’” “Vines” software platform which has been created to collect the patient data from devices connected at the bedside and normalization of these devices. This acquisition will help in greater innovations and provision of specific care healthcare services for individual patients.
Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-medical-device-connectivity-market
Market Drivers
-
- High rates of infiltration of digital services such as EHR’s and patient data in healthcare organizations; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Rising levels of policies adoption resulting in better healthcare IT services; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Connectivity of medical devices and services being provided to patients in healthcare settings provide lower costs and helps provide better analysis of patient data; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
Market Restraints
- Large costs associated with the integration of these services in case of small-scale healthcare organizations; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market
- Unwillingness in preference and adoption of digital healthcare IT services; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market
Access Complete Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-device-connectivity-market
Segmentation: Global Medical Device Connectivity Market
By Product & Service
- Solutions
- Integration Solution
- Telemetry Systems
- Connectivity Hubs
- Interface Devices
- Services
- Support & Maintenance Services
- Implementation & Integration Services
- Training Services
By Components
- Wireless Hardware
- Wi-Fi
- Web Map Tile Service (WMTS)
- Bluetooth
- Wired Hardware
- Software
By Technology
- Wired Technologies
- Wireless Technologies
- Hybrid Technologies
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Home Healthcare
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Imaging & Diagnostic Centers
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Enquire Here Get customization & check discount for report @: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-medical-device-connectivity-market
About Data Bridge Market Research
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: [email protected]