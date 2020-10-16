Global Clinical Data Exchange Market Big Growth In 2020 |Top Leaders:Experian Information Solutions, Inc.; PNT Data; Health Level Seven International

Clinical Data Exchange market report is generated with the best and advanced tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data. Here, market overview is given in terms of drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges where each of this parameter is studied scrupulously. The report includes a range of inhibitors as well as driving forces of the market which are analysed in both qualitative and quantitative approach so that readers and users get precise information and insights about healthcare IT industry. Being a wide-ranging market research report, it is sure to help grow business in several ways.

Global clinical data exchange market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of incidents associated with theft of clinical and medical data.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Information Builders and docero; Halfpenny Technologies Inc; Experian Information Solutions, Inc.; PNT Data; Health Level Seven International; New England Healthcare Exchange Network, Inc.; Optum, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; IBM Corporation; Microsoft; Guardtime; iSolve, LLC; Patientory; Accenture; Proof.Works; Iryo d.o.o.; Allscripts Healthcare LLC; Open Text Corporation; Orion Health group of companies among others.

In June 2019, Accumen announced that they had acquired Halfpenny Technologies, Inc. This acquisition will lead to addition of enhanced capabilities to the combined enterprise, helping provide better quality of performance and operational capabilities. This will lead to delivery of next generation of health care services and solution

In September 2018, Da Vinci Project was formed with the combination of more than twenty healthcare organizations. The project will be focused on utilizing Health Level Seven International’s “HL7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)” for improving the quality of data-communication for value-based care arrangement Market Drivers Increasing utilization of blockchain technology from the healthcare industry is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of counterfeit drugs floating in the market; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Requirement for better secured storage solutions also acts as a market driver

Enhanced levels of support being provided by various government authorities to improve the availability of infrastructure for deployment of advanced technologies will also uplift the market growth Market Restraints Lack in the awareness and infrastructure availability in various developing regions; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the data’s privacy amid high volume of data thefts will also hamper the market growth

Requirement of large-scale investments and expenditure for establishment of infrastructure and other resources for successful operations of clinical data exchange is another factor

