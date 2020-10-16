Global ELISA Tests Market Innovations, Business Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Future Growth & Forecast 2026||ALPCO, BD,Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,bioMérieux SA,Enzo Life Sciences

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Ortho Clinical Diagnostics,Thermo Fisher Scientific,ZEUS Scientific, Inc.,ALPCO, BD,Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,bioMérieux SA,Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.,Merck KGaA,BioLegend, Inc.,LOEWE Biochemica GmbH.

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of cancer due to unhealthy lifestyle, lack of exercise and increased consumption of drugs and alcohol, would foster the growth of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) testing market Rising expenditure in R&D activities in the drug discovery market would boost the growth of this market Rising ageing population enhances the growth of this market as they are more prone to communicable and non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease, lung disease, and cancer, which drives the demand for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of such diseases



Advancements in technology and automations in the healthcare industry would drive the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Lack of availability and cost-effective diagnostic tests hinders the growth of this market.

Substitution by new technologically advanced techniques including multiplex proteomic array platforms would restrain its growth

Segmentation: Global ELISA Tests Market

By Test Type

(Direct ELISA, Sandwich ELISA, Indirect ELISA, Multiple & Portable ELISA, Competitive ELISA),

Application

(Immunology, Inflammation, Diagnostics, Vaccine Development, Toxicology, Drug Monitoring & Pharmaceutical Industry, Transplantation, Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Protein Quantitation, Others),

Technology

(Chemiluminescent, Colorimetric, Fluorescent),

End User

(Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, BARD1 Life Sciences, would commercialise BARD1-Ovarian blood based ELISA test which is used for the early detection of ovarian cancer. This ELISA test would help diagnose the presence or absence of ovarian cancer in individuals prone to high risk, in order to initially monitor and cure the cancer. With this development, the ELISA testing market has broadened to diagnose a new set of cancer for women, i.e. ovarian cancer. With this discovery, which broadens the application of ELISA testing, the market would grow in the forecasted period.

In January 2018, Eagle Biosciences, Inc. launched a new assay, FGF23 ELISA kit assay which would be used for the detection of varied diseases and disorders including mineral bone disorder, chronic kidney disease, tumor induced osteomalacia and hyperphosphatemia. With this launch, ELISA test market is bound to grow in the forecasted period, due to the increased application of ELISA tests and its innovative launches.

