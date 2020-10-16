Global Dental Lab Market Big Growth In 2020 |Henry Schein, Inc., A-Dec, Inc., Biohorizons Implants System, Inc., Biolase Technology

Global dental lab market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Zimmer Biomet, 3M, Ultradent Products Inc., Young Innovations, Inc., GC Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., A-Dec, Inc., Biohorizons Implants System, Inc., Biolase Technology, Inc., 3 Shapes, Carestream Health, Inc., Dentatus Ab, Dentsply International, Inc., Gendex Ltd, Instrumentarium Dental, Inc., Roland, Formlabs, Danaher Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Planmeca Oy, Septodont Holding, Voco Gmbh, KaVo GmBh, Dentium, Scheu Dental GmbH and others.

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the Dental Lab market.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned.

The production, sales, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The growth factors of the Dental Lab market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

The application areas of the Dental Lab market are also discussed thus giving a broad idea about the market to the clients.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Some of the factors which driving the growth of this market are:

Rising Incidence of Dental Caries: Cavity or dental caries is one of the most common diseases which are faced by majority of the population. Cavity occurs when the consumed food reacts with the bacteria in the mouth and creates acids which have the ability to destroy the hard tissue of the tooth. The acid decreases the phosphate and calcium from the enamel. This usually cause difficulty in eating and can cause pain as well. To cure this problem, treatments such as fillings, root canal, extraction and crown is done. If not treated on time, this can cause infection as well. Increasing dental caries cases worldwide is the factor for the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Dental Lab Market

Global medical aesthetics market is segmented into 1 notable segment that is products.

On the basis of product, the global dental lab market is segmented into general & diagnostic devices, treatment-based devices and others. General & diagnostic devices are further segmented into dental systems & part, dental equipment, dental implants, dental crowns & bridges, dental lasers, dental radiology equipment, digital devices, film-based devices, Intra-oral radiology equipment and dental biomaterial. Dental equipment is sub segmented into hand pieces, scaling units, light cure equipment and dental chairs. Dental crowns & bridges is sub segmented into ceramic conventional crowns & bridges, metal crown and bridges, metal-fused ceramic crowns. Dental implants are sub segmented into titanium dental implants, zirconia dental implants. Dental systems & parts are sub segmented into instrument delivery systems, cone beam CT scanning, CAD/CAM systems, 3D printers, dental milling devices. Dental radiology equipment is further segmented into extra oral radiology equipment and intra-oral radiology equipment. Extra oral radiology equipment are further sub segmented into panoramic X-rays, digital imaging, cone beam CT, MRI imaging and others. Intra-oral radiology equipment is sub segmented into bitewings, occlusal and periapicals. Dental lasers are sub segmented into CO2 lasers, yttrium lasers (ND: YAG laser), diode lasers and erbium laser. The treatment-based devices segment is further segmented into orthodontics, endodontic, periodontics and prosthodontics. Orthodontics is further segmented to fixed braces and removable braces. Fixed braces are further sub segmented into brackets, archwires, anchorage appliances and ligatures and others. Endodontic is further segmented to obturators and permanent endodontic sealers. Periodontics is further segmented to dental anaesthetics, dental sutures and dental hemostats. Dental anaesthetics are sub segmented into injectable anaesthetics and topical anaesthetics. Dental hemostats is sub segmented into active hemostats and passive hemostats. Prosthodontics is further segmented into fixed Prosthodontics and removable prosthodontics. The others is segmented further as dental laboratory machines, hygiene maintenance devices, retail dental care essentials and other consumables. In 2019, Danaher announced about its agreement with General Electric Company (U.S.) for the acquisition of Biopharma business of GE Life Sciences for the cash price of USD 21.4 Billion. The business will be established as a stand-alone operating company within Danaher.



