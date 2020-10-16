Smart Home Market Outlook By Trend, Regional Demand, Product and Forecast

Global smart home market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 17.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 304,127.48 million by 2027. Increasing usage of smartphones is a driving factor for the market growth.

Smart Home Market report studies the size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. Smart Home Market research report categorizes by the companies, region, type, end-user of industry and Many More.

The major players covered in the report are Samsung, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Haier Group, Google (A Subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.), General Electric Company (A Subsidiary of General Electric), Resideo Technologies, Inc, ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Controls, Carrier, Legrand , ADT, Vivint, Inc., Acuity Brands Lighting, INC., The Chamberlain Group, Inc., Brinks Home Security, Sleep Number Corporation, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., Hanwha Techwin America., Switchmate, Lifi Labs, Inc., Kuna Systems, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc and Nice S.p.A.., among others.

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Developments:

Increasing growth in technology to make the living of individual more simple and comfortable is the major factor which drives the market.

Rising Demand of Smart Home

In January 2020, GE Lighting announced the launch of its new smart switches range. The new product offers small size and does not require neutral wire to operate. It includes dimming and motion sensing functions for suitability of users. This will increase the product portfolio and customer base of the company.

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Access Control Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Access Control Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

