Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Market Forecast to 2027 – AB Volvo, Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Denso Corporation

The semi-autonomous and autonomous bus uses artificial intelligence (AI) software, cameras, light detection & ranging (LiDAR), and RADAR to sense the surrounding environment and navigate. Semi-autonomous and autonomous buses are equipped with various ADAS features and sensors that help in improving road safety. There are diverse levels of autonomy ranging from semi-autonomous that involve driver assistance to fully autonomous, which does not require human assistance. Factors such as a rise in road accidents, government regulations regarding safety features, shortage of drivers, the need for efficient bus operations, and the increasing need for efficient feature-rich modern buses are driving the semi-autonomous and autonomous bus market.

The rapid growth in connected infrastructure and traffic congestion reduction due to improved safety are the significant factors driving the growth of the semi-autonomous and autonomous bus market. However, high cost, data security, and cyber-attacks are the major factors that may hamper the market growth. Further, continuous developments in autonomous technologies, the advent of connected vehicles, and the development of smart cities are expected to provide new growth opportunities for the semi-autonomous and autonomous bus market.

The Key Players added in the market are: AB Volvo, Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Denso Corporation, EasyMile, NAVYA Group, NVIDIA Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Global Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus market Geographic Scope:

Geographical data will help the reader understand the best performing regions. This report offers an examination and increment pace of the market in these districts covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) with their crucial positions, size, production, consumption, revenue, and also market share.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Industry

Chapter 3 Global Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Production, Revenue (Value) by Region 2020-2027

Chapter 5 Global Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions -2020-2027

Chapter 6 Global Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

