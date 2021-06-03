Global Cool Roof Market 2020 with Focus on Growth Analysis, Key Vendors, Emerging Technologies and Trends by Forecast 2027|Major Players- Owens Corning, CERTAINTEED., GAF, TAMKO Building Products LLC, IKO Industries Ltd., ATAS International, Inc

Market Insights

Cool roof market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 29.75 Billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.80% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Cool roof market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the growth of the construction industry across the globe.

Major Market Players Covered in The Cool Roof Market Are:

The major players covered in the cool roof market report are Owens Corning, CERTAINTEED., GAF, TAMKO Building Products LLC, IKO Industries Ltd., ATAS International, Inc., Henry Company., PABCO, Malarkey Roofing, Firestone Building Products, Johns Manville., BMI Group Holdings UK Limited, National Coatings Corporation, Icopal company, POLYGLASS S.p.A, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Monarch Industrial Product (I) Pvt Ltd, Excel Coatings, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Cool Roof Market Scope and Segments

Cool roof market is segmented on the basis of type, product, and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, cool roof market is segmented into steep-slope roofs, and low-slope roofs.

Based on product, cool roof market is segmented into coated roofs, foam roofs, modified bur, single-ply membranes, asphalt shingles, metal roofs, tiles, and slates.

Cool roof market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for cool roof market includes residential, commercial, and industrial.

Based on regions, the Cool Roof Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cool Roof Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Cool Roof market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Cool Roof Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Cool Roof

Chapter 4: Presenting Cool Roof Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Cool Roof market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

