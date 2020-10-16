Business Continuity Management Software Market Report 2020-2027 with Detail TOC and List of Figures | Dell Technologies, IBM, LogicManager, MetricStream, Microsoft Corp, NAVEX Global

Business continuity management software supports companies to recognize and address potential disruptions in their business operations. This type of software is utilized to guarantee the uninterrupted flow of the company’s operations through recognizing risks, projecting their disruptive potential, and executing procedures to mitigate them. Organizations also utilize business continuity management software for the compliance purposes. This software is utilized mainly by departments responsible for quality management & security and by compliance & risk management professionals.

Some of the major drivers boosting the growth of business continuity management software market are the growing adoption of this software in SMEs, surging IT spending, and increasing operational risks in the organizations. Moreover, the growing cloud storage adoption across large and small enterprises is expected to drive the business continuity management software market in the coming years.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Dell Technologies Inc.

– International Business Machines Corp.

– LogicManager Inc.

– MetricStream Inc.

– Microsoft Corp.

– NAVEX Global Inc.

– Quantivate LLC

– SAI Global Pty. Ltd.

– SAP SE

– X2nSat Inc.

The “Global Business Continuity Management Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the business continuity management software industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of business continuity management software market with detailed market segmentation by offering, organization size, industry, and geography. The global business continuity management software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading business continuity management software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global business continuity management software market is segmented on the basis of offering, organization size, and industry. Based on offering, the business continuity management software market is segmented as software and service. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprises. Further, based on industry, the business continuity management software market is segmented as healthcare, transportation and logistic, manufacturing, government, BFSI, IT and telecom, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global business continuity management software market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The business continuity management software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting business continuity management software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the business continuity management software market for each region.

The reports cover key developments in the business continuity management software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from business continuity management software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for business continuity management software in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the business continuity management software market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key development in the past five years.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PUBLISHERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Business Continuity Management Software Market – By Offering

1.3.2 Business Continuity Management Software Market – By Organization Size

1.3.3 Business Continuity Management Software Market – By Industry

1.3.4 Business Continuity Management Software Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BUSINESS CONTINUITY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.1 Threat of Substitute

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.1 Competitive Rivalry

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. BUSINESS CONTINUITY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue…

