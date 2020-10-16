Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth Scenario with New Technologies by 2027 – BASF, FlexForm Technologies, Franz Beyer, Procotex Corpo, Taghleef Industries Group

Natural fiber composites are manufactured using organic materials such as wood, cotton and flax. These materials are bio-based materials, which are environment-friendly and readily available. These materials have the potential to replace the synthetic fibers used in composite manufacturing in the coming years. Natural fiber composites are in most cases superior to glass fiber composites as they help in reducing the weight of the components in the structured automotive parts and lowering the total energy consumption. Also, these composites are low cost and safer substitute for glass fiber composites.

The natural fiber composites market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising consumer awareness towards environment-friendly products and adoption of recyclable products. Light-weight, low-cost and biodegradable attributes of the product compared to conventional composites further boost the growth of the natural fiber composites market. However, the low-strength of the natural fiber composites over synthetic fiber composites and lack of awareness among end-users severely restrict market growth. Nonetheless, the natural fiber composites market is likely to showcase growth opportunity with the introduction of the product in the packaging industry mainly for food packaging purposes.

The “Global Natural Fiber Composites Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of natural fiber composites market with detailed market segmentation by raw material, matrix, end-use industry and geography. The global natural fiber composites market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading natural fiber composites market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global natural fiber composites market is segmented on the basis of raw material, matrix and end-use industry. Based on raw material, the market is segmented as wood, cotton, flax, kenaf, hemp and others. On the basis of the matrix, the market is segmented as inorganic compound, natural polymer and synthetic polymer. The market on the basis of the end-use industry, is classified as automotive, electronics, sporting goods, construction and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global natural fiber composites market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The natural fiber composites market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting natural fiber composites market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the natural fiber composites market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the natural fiber composites market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from natural fiber composites market are anticipated to lucrative growth in opportunities the future with the rising demand for natural fiber composites in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the natural fiber composites market.

The report also includes the profiles of key natural fiber composites companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

