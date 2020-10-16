Service Delivery Automation Market 2020 Size, Share, Top Manufacturers, Segmentation, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2025

The Global Service Delivery Automation Market was valued at USD 1.95 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 18.80 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.63% from 2017 to 2025.

Service delivery automation basically refers to replacement of manpower with technology in order to reduce operational costs and eliminate human error and thus achieve additional benefits. Service delivery automation can lower payroll costs by automating repetitive, high-volume transactional processes. Service delivery automation provides several benefits to the organizations that include â€“ reduction in input labor, faster time to market, service management, improve business outcomes, high quality and consistency of service, high scalability and availability, and increase customer satisfaction.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing integration with new technologies

1.2 Fulfilling the automation needs of organizations

1.3 Growing demand for agile approach for faster time-to-service

1.4 Increasing need to replace manpower with automation to deliver quality services

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Rising training investments by the enterprises

2.2 Poor knowledge

2.3 No standard delivery models available

Market Segmentation:

The Global Service Delivery Automation Market is segmented on the organization size, type, component, vertical, and region.

1. Organization Size:

1.1 Large Enterprises

1.2 Small and Medium Organizations

2. By Type:

2.1 Business Process Automation

2.1.1 Generic Automation

2.1.2 Process-Specific Automation

2.1.3 Industry-Specific Automation

2.2 IT Process Automation

2.2.1 Infrastructure Automation

2.2.2 Application Lifecycle Automation

3. By Component:

3.1 Software

3.2 Services

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

4.2 IT and Telecom and Media

4.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

4.4 Travel, Hospitality and Transportation

4.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

4.6 Manufacturing and Logistics

4.7 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Blue Prism

2. Uipath SRL

3. IBM Corporation

4. Xerox Corporation

5. Exilant Technologies Private Limited

6. Softomotive Solutions Ltd.

7. Celaton Limited

8. Genfour Ltd.

9. Nice Systems Ltd.

10. Arago Us, Inc.

11. Sutherland Global Services

12. Automation Anywhere Inc.

13. Ipsoft

14. Openspan Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Service Delivery Automation Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

