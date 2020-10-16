Semiconductor IP Market Leading Companies Capabilities, Goals and Strategies During 2025

The Global Semiconductor IP Market was valued at USD 4.68 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.00 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.58% from 2017 to 2025.

A Semiconductor IP is a reusable unit of logic, cell, or chip layout design and is also the intellectual property of one party. With the increasing rate of data, increasing variability, and restricted design rules, the complexity increases in the process of IP development. Benefits of semiconductor IP includes â€“ reduction in the number of metal wires hence reducing the die size, easy to implement power management schemes, easy configuration, faster frequencies, advanced QoS for bandwidth, latency and security requirements.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing adoption of semiconductor IP in avionics, aerospace and defense sector

1.2 Growing demand of embedded DSP IP and programmable DSP IP segments

1.3 Rising demand for connected devices

1.4 Mitigation of continuously rising chip design cost and expenditure

1.5 Enhancements in multi-core technology for consumer electronics sector

1.6 Growing demand for modern SOC design

2 Market Restraints

2.1 Increasing IP thefts, counterfeits and conflicts on semiconductor IP

2.1 Concerns related to mooreâ€™s law

2.2 Rapidly changing technologies

Market Segmentation:

The Global Semiconductor IP Market is segmented on the design IP, IP source, vertical, and region.

1. Design IP:

1.1 Interface IP

1.2 Memory IP

1.3 Processor IP

2. By IP Source:

2.1 Licensing

2.2 Royalty

3. By Vertical:

3.1 Automotive

3.2 Consumer Electronics

3.3 Industrial

3.4 Telecom

3.5 Commercial

3.6 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Synopsys

2. Lattice Semiconductor

3. Ceva

4. Cadence

5. Arm

6. Mentor Graphics

7. Ememory

8. Imagination

9. Rambus

10. Dream Chip Technologies

11. Sonics

12. Achronix Semiconductor

13. Transpacket

14. Open-Silicon

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

