Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market to Witness Heightened Growth During the Period 2029

Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market: Introduction–

Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate also known as aluminium trichloride, is considered to be the main compound of chlorine and aluminium. Aluminium chloride hexahydrate is an odourless white granule solid which acts as an antiperspirant that works by affecting the cells that produce sweat in the human body. Aluminium chloride hexahydrate easily gets dissolve into a variety of solvents such as propylene glycol, water, ethanol, chloroform and ether. Aluminium chloride hexahydrate has various properties such as non-flammability, good electrical conduction and low melting and boiling point. Metal processing industries and pharmaceutical are the prominent consumers of aluminium chloride hexahydrate.

Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market: Dynamics-

The aluminium chloride hexahydrate market growth is anticipated to be leveraged owing to its demand from the target end-use industries. The wide consumption of aluminium chloride hexahydrate as an antiperspirant in the pharmaceutical industry is mainly driving the market of aluminium chloride hexahydrate. In addition to, aluminium chloride hexahydrate is used as a coagulant in many industrial and sanitary based wastewater treatment applications, due to its high efficiency, effectiveness in clarification owing to fueling the demand of aluminium chloride hexahydrate from wastewater industries.

Aluminium chloride hexahydrate is also used for industrial production of aluminium metal, as a catalyst in a chemical synthesis which results in upsurge the demand of aluminium chloride hexahydrate from the metal industry. Furthermore, the growth and augmented demand for cosmetic products is another essential factor which has been considered to lift up the growth of the global aluminium chloride hexahydrate market. The developed cosmetics industry has due to increasing procurement of the related products across the world. The manufacturing of grooming products such as cream and lotions and other cosmetic products is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate of its consumption resulting in augmented market size of Aluminium Chloride Hexahydrate.

However, the strict regulatory rules assigned by the government on the production of aluminium chloride hexahydrate may restrain the market growth to an extent for its hazardous effects on ecosystem and living organisms on direct exposure. Also, regardless of being the most preferred antiperspirant, aluminium chloride hexahydrate faces strong competition from other treatment options, such as oral anticholinergics, iontophoresis, botulinum toxin, endoscopic sympathectomy and local resection of sweat glands.

Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market: Segments-

The global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate market can be segmented on the basis of grade, applications, and region.

On the basis of grade, the global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

On the basis of application, the global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Water treatment industry

Chemical intermediate

Pharmaceutical

Metal casting industry

Others

Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market: Regional Overview –

Asia Pacific region holds a significant share of aluminium chloride hexahydrate due to increasing manufacturing industry in countries such as India and China. The pharmaceutical industry in China and India are growing steadily due to which these two countries have become a prominent exporter of aluminum chloride hexahydrate globally. Furthermore, rising food processing industries in countries of South Asia such as Myanmar, Indonesia and Taiwan are also propelling the market of aluminium chloride hexahydrate. North America accounts for the second leading market of aluminium chloride hexahydrate followed by the Asia Pacific region due to the presence of established pharmaceutical players in the region. However, the demand for aluminium chloride hexahydrate in Europe region is increasing at a fast pace due to the growing pharmaceutical industry in countries such as Belgium, Italy and Germany. The Middle East and Latin America are also witnessing significant growth in the market of aluminium chloride hexahydrate due to increase flavour and Fragrance industry in these regions.

Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the market of Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate are as follows:-

BASF SE

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Gulbrandsen

Base Metal Group

Kemira

Gujrat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

Xiangshui Long Yang,

Lynwon Group

DCM Shriram Industries

Anmol Chloro Chem

Seaberts Chemicals

Juhua Group Corporation

Van chlor

kanto Denka Kogyo

Nippon Light Metal Co.

