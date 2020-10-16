Regenerated Cellulose Market to Witness Surge in Demand Owing to Rising End-use Adoption 2029

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Regenerated Cellulose Market: Market Introduction

Regenerated cellulose is a material produced by the conversion of natural cellulose to a soluble cellulose derivative and subsequent generation, to form fibers. There are three key types of regenerated cellulose include – rayon, modall, and lyocell regenerated cellulose. In term of physical properties, regenerated cellulose is smooth in appearance, transparent, colorless, and non-toxic compound & having better water absorption properties as compared to other fibers.

Regenerated cellulose is produced in a wet spinning process, the process requires a relatively higher viscous liquid, pulp materials, and natural polymers which incurs high cost for production. The mechanical properties of regenerated cellulose such as rigidity, flexibility, tensile strength depends upon the compositions. The primary applications of regenerated cellulose include tire cords, apparel, surgical materials, feminine hygiene products, bioplastic films, and others. In term of end-use applications, regenerated cellulose is used in packaging, agriculture, textiles, and other industries

Global Regenerated Cellulose Market: Market Dynamics

The rise in demand from myriad of end use sectors such as automotive, agriculture products, wind energy, sporting goods, and composite textiles is expected to fuel the global regenerated cellulose market at a healthy level. The recent trend associated with smart textiles is that the research and development of appropriate electrically conductive fibers i.e. conductive regenerated cellulose is being utilized by the textile industry. The steadily growing demand for textiles in medical application, packaging industry, defense, aerospace, and among others is estimated to drive further the global regenerated cellulose market over the long term.

However, the relatively higher manufacturing cost of regenerated cellulose can be a constraint to the market growth. It has also been observed that there is a dearth of awareness about the technical textiles among potential consumers which in turn has limited the product reach rate amongst the end users. This is another factor which has hampered the global regenerated cellulose market to some extent.

Globally, manufacturers have been ensuring that each technical textile component is specifically customized to meet the customer’s process requirements. Manufacturers have also been looking to provide a wide range of services in order to generate competitive differentiation and division vis-à-vis other manufacturers. This factor is expected to create opportunities to regenerated cellulose manufacturer

Global Regenerated Cellulose Market: Market Segmentation

The global regenerated cellulose market can be segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and region. On the basis of product type, global regenerated cellulose market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Rayon Regenerated Cellulose

Lyocell Regenerated Cellulose

Modall Regenerated Cellulose

On the basis of applications, the global regenerated cellulose market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Packaging

Agriculture

Textile

Others

Global Regenerated Cellulose Market: Regional Outlook

The growing demand for textile goods from developed and developing markets is boosting the demand for regenerated cellulose. Protective textiles (for protective apparel) have been witnessing growth in Asian countries; China in particular. The emergence of a manufacturing workforce, the increasing importance of safety in industries and fast industrialization in China are expected to propel the market demand. In the North American region, the demand for sports textiles has been on the rise as a result of requirements for new products with increasingly demanding features, thus, the demand for regenerated cellulose is expected to rise.

There has been a rising demand for protective textiles for protective apparel applications in the Middle East. For instance, the United Arab Emirates has been a major importer of protective apparel from the U.S. There has also been an increasing demand for geotextiles to meet application requirements of civil engineering, soil sealing and in drainage systems in Africa. Thereby, the Middle East is anticipated to be a lucrative platform for the regenerated cellulose in near future

Global Regenerated Cellulose Market: Key Participants

Few players are identified across the value chain of global regenerated cellulose market which is –

BASE SE

Natureworks LLC

Meredian Inc.

Metabolix Inc.

Corbion NV (PURAC)

Bio-On SRL

Tianan Plantic Technologies Limited

Biologic Materials Co. Ltd

and Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Asahi-Kasei

Fortress Global

Lenzing

Trevira

and among others

