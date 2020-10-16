Medical Grade Plastic Market to Witness Increased Incremental Dollar Opportunity During the Forecast Period 2029

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Medical Grade Plastic Market: Market Introduction

Plastic is becoming the material of choice for a number of industries including healthcare. Medical grade plastic is non-permeable & shatter-proof material, and is effective solution for safely transporting bio hazardous materials. The sustainability and versatility of medical grade plastic are paving way for the new forms of outpatient treatment. The advantages of medical grade plastic include – is recyclable compound, cost-effective, help to improve quality of life, safe compound, etc. Medical grade plastic has numerous types on the basis of product type – polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, silicone, polycarbonate, polysulfone, and other engineering plastics. In term of applications, the medical grade plastic utilized in sterilization and infection treatments, tubes, gloves, tissue engineering, mobility aids, dental implants, wound care, sutures, etc.

Global Medical Grade Plastic Market: Market Dynamics

Growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging and developed economies is a prime factor for the growth of the global medical grade plastic market. Further, the demand for medical grade plastic is estimated to increase in niche applications such as sterilization and infection prevention, orthopedic soft goods, denture base material, wound care, mobility aids, and among others. This is one of the influencing factor for the growth of the global medical grade plastic market in the near future.

Furthermore, the global healthcare landscape is changing rapidly and people are spending more on their health-related needs. With people getting more health conscious, the demand for pharmaceuticals is increasing across the globe, in turn leading to high consumption medical grade plastic. Conversely, the relatively higher consumption of medical grade plastic owing to their hazardous will cause health problems such as headache, dizziness, gastrointestinal causes, and etc. can result in regulated or banned use in high regulatory geographical regions, thereby restraining the growth of global medical grade plastic market over the forecast period.

Global Medical Grade Plastic Market: Segmentation

The global medical grade plastic market can be segmented on the basis of product type, equipment, applications, and regions. On the basis of product type, the global medical grade plastic market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Polysulfone

Polyvinyl Chloride

Silicone

Polypropylene

Polycarbonate

Other Engineering Plastic

On the basis of equipment’s, the global medical grade plastic market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Surgical Equipment’s

Dental Equipment’s

Sterilization Trays

Others

On the basis of applications, global medical grade plastic market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Sterilization and Infection Prevention

Orthopedic Soft goods

Denture Base Material

Wound Care

Mobility Aids

Tooth Implants

Others

Global Medical Grade Plastic Market: Regional Outlook

The market for medical grade plastic is still in the embryonic stage in the Asia Pacific, despite the substantial concentration of conventional as well as biodegradable polymer manufacturers. Moreover, the product is getting traction and it is anticipated that over the span of next five years, countries, such as India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, will witness higher investments from key industry participants in medical grade plastic market. North America and European markets are relatively mature and as a result, stagnant demand for medical grade plastic owing to the government approvals for plastic in medical applications in various countries such as Mexico, the U.S., EU countries and others. Moreover, the demand for medical grade plastic in the Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to grow with a moderate growth rate during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2029.

Global Medical Grade Plastic Market: Industry Participants

Few key players are identified across the value chain of global medical grade plastic market which is –

Emco Industrial Plastics

TOPAS

Modenplast Medical Srl

SIMTEC

Sylvin Technologies



Teknor Apex

Rochling Group

Nolato AB

GW Plastic AG

Saint Gobain Performance Plastics

Orthoplastics Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Celanese Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

HMC Polymer

Proxy Biomedical Ltd.

Nusil Technology LLC

Trinseo S.A. and among others

