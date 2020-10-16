Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the FoodPharmaceutical Peony manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The peony is a flowering plant in the genus paeonia. The country-of-origin of peony is from China. Now, peony is transplanted into many countries, such as Japan, Korea, USA, Europe and other countries, especially ornamental peony. Ornamental peony is generally not considered to not have food and pharmaceutical value. Peony comes in many varieties: paeonia decomposita, paeonia abchasica, paeonia anomala, paeonia ostii, paeonia rockii, etc. Many of them are ornamental peony not paeonia ostii, paeonia rockii. Paeonia ostii and paeonia rockii have a lot of food and pharmaceutical value. Their seeds and flower can be used to extract the oil and their roots can be used to extract paeonol. Besides that, the extract of leaf and stem also has food and pharmaceutical value. In a word, the extract of paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii has food and pharmaceutical value.
Scope of the FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market Report: This report focuses on the FoodPharmaceutical Peony in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Food/pharmaceutical peony mainly refers to paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii. The seed of paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii can be produce peony seed oil, which is a new resources food in China. The root of paeonia ostia can be extracted paeonol, which is an herbal remedy in traditional Chinese medicine and has anti-inflammatory and analgesic function. Since 2011, NHFPC approved peony seed oil as new resources food, so peony seed oil industry develop rapidly and many flower growers in Anhui, Shandong, Shaanxi province enlarge the culture area of paeonia ostia. Owning to as national flower, paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii is only planted in China, such as Shandong, Anhui, Shaanxi province, and this peony hardly export to other country. So the raw material- paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii of extractive of food and pharmaceutical peony mainly come from China.The production of food and pharmaceutical peonyÃ¢‚¬„¢s extractive is mainly in China, at the same time, other countries also extract paeonol from paeonia ostiaÃ¢‚¬„¢s root. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of food and pharmaceutical peony demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 37.67% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the production of food and pharmaceutical peony in China will increase from 54.2 MT in 2010 to 243 MT in 2015, accompanied with an average production growth of 52.36% in the coming five years.We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of food and pharmaceutical peony. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.The worldwide market for FoodPharmaceutical Peony is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.
