Bus Rear-View Camera (RVC) Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

A rear-view camera is a special type of video camera that is produced specifically for the purpose of being attached to the rear of a vehicle to aid in backing up, and to alleviate the rear blind spot. It is specifically designed to avoid a backup collision. The area directly behind vehicles has been described as a “killing zone” due to the associated carnage. Backup cameras are usually connected to the vehicle head unit display.

STONKAM

Luminator Technology

Rear View Safety

Vision Techniques

Rostra Precision Controls

Lintech Enterprises

The rising safety standards in automobiles is one of the key drivers responsible for the growth of the industry. Advanced safety systems are no longer restricted to premium vehicles like luxury buses, and electronic equipment such as cameras and sensors are now being installed, even in the mid-segment buses. Road accidents result not only in the loss of life and property but also creates major breaches in safety and security. The adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as rear-view cameras enhance the blind spot visibility and increase safety for both drivers and pedestrians. The adoption of autonomous safety systems has a potential to reduce chances of accidents by up to 90%, which is a key factor driving their rising adoption. APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The region is in the early stages of adoption of bus RVC, which will be the major factor for the region's market dominance. Moreover, the focus of the leading OEMs in China to attract customers by providing advanced camera based driving assist and parking systems, will also considerably fuel the market's growth in this region. The worldwide market for Bus Rear-View Camera (RVC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020

Wired Rear-View Camera

Wireless Rear-View Camera Major Applications are as follows:

OEMs