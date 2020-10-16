Electric Propulsion System Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Global “Electric Propulsion System Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Electric Propulsion System market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Electric Propulsion System manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Electric Propulsion System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Electric Propulsion (EP) is a class of space propulsion which makes use of electrical power to accelerate a propellant by different possible electrical and/or magnetic means.An electrically powered spacecraft propulsion system uses electrical energy to change the velocity of a spacecraft. Most of these kinds of spacecraft propulsion systems work by electrically expelling propellant at high speed.

Aerospace Corporation

SITAEL

Bellatrix Aerospace

Busek Co. Inc.

Electric Propulsion (EP) is a class of space propulsion which makes use of electrical power to accelerate a propellant by different possible electrical and/or magnetic means. An electrically powered spacecraft propulsion system uses electrical energy to change the velocity of a spacecraft. Most of these kinds of spacecraft propulsion systems work by electrically expelling propellant at high speed.

Worldwide, there are a little electric propulsion system manufacturers; and there is growing number of enterprises are entering the market attracted by the market potential. Aerospace Corporation, SITAEL and Bellatrix Aerospace are the top there manufacturers of electric propulsion system in the market currently; they account more than half of the market total production volume of electric propulsion system.

North America and Europe are the largest markets of electric propulsion system currently; but the market of electric propulsion system in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience a higher growth speed in the following five years due to the growing downstream demand.

The worldwide market for Electric Propulsion System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.3% over the next five years, will reach 630 million US$ in 2023, from 170 million US$ in 2020.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Gridded Ion Engine (GIE)

Hall Effect Thruster (HET)

High Efficiency Multistage Plasma Thruster (HEMPT)

Pulsed Plasma Thruster (PPT)

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Nano Satellite