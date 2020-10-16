Shikimic Acid (CAS 138-59-0) Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Global “Shikimic Acid (CAS 138-59-0) Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Shikimic Acid (CAS 138-59-0) market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Shikimic Acid (CAS 138-59-0) manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Shikimic Acid (CAS 138-59-0) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Shikimic acid, is a cyclohexene, a cyclitol and a cyclohexanecarboxylic acid. It is an important biochemical metabolite in plants and microorganisms. It is a white fine powder, soluble in water, insoluble in chloroform, benzene and petroleum ether. Shikimic acid is mainly used as pharmaceutical intermediates, with a certain irritation.

Sanofi

Layn Natural Ingredients

JIAHERB

Shaanxi Huike Botanical

Xi’an Hao Tian

Guangxi Wanshan Spice

JF NATURAL

Shikimic Acid (CAS 138-59-0) Market Report: This report focuses on the Shikimic Acid (CAS 138-59-0) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.In the last several years, global market of shikimic acid change is intense, especially the price, with an average growth rate of 3.65 %. In 2015, global revenue of shikimic acid is nearly 72 million $; the actual production is about 590 MT.the global average price of shikimic acid is in the decreasing trend in the last three years, from 127 $/kg in 2011 to 121 $/kg in 2014. Prices rose sharply due to the decline in Chinese illicium verum production.The use of shikimic acid in the downstream application is aimple, most used in anti-influenza drugs, resulting in shikimic acid manufacturers bargaining power is weak, limiting the manufacturers of large-scale productionchina is the largest supplier of shikimic acid, with a production market share nearly 67% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of shikimic acid, enjoying production market share nearly 28% in 2015.Europe is the largest consumption place, The world's largest consumer is Roche Pharma, with a consumption market share nearly 61.7% in 2015. following Europe, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 15.7%. China is the world's largest exporting country. But with the Roche drug Tamiflu's patent expires, a large number of generic drugs will enter the market, shikimic acid demand will increase significantly.market competition is not intense. Sanofi and Layn Natural Ingredients, are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. Major Classifications are as follows:

Shikimic Acid (98%)

Shikimic Acid (99%) Major Applications are as follows:

Medicine and Veterinary drugs