Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is defined as recurrent abdominal pain or discomfort that occurs in association with altered bowel habits over a period of at least 3 months. The disorder is classified into three main subtypes, according to the predominant bowel habits presented: constipation-predominant IBS (IBS-C), diarrhea-predominant IBS (IBS-D), and mixed-presentation IBS (IBS-M). IBS is among the most common gastrointestinal disorders, with an estimated pooled international IBS prevalence rate of about 11.2%.
Currently, the IBS treatment market is naïve and underpenetrated, with 4 products indicated for IBS in the market. These include the IBS-C therapies, Amitiza (lubiprostone, Sucampo/Takeda) and Linzess (linaclotide, Ironwood/Allergan/Astellas); and the IBS-D therapies, Lotronex (Sebela Pharmaceuticals) and Irribow (ramosetron, Astellas). Antidepressants and antibiotics (mainly Xifaxan [rifaximin], Valeant) are also used off-label to treat IBS.
The IBS treatment market is characterized by significant unmet needs, which include the need for products with improved efficacy, products for the treatment of the IBS-D and IBS-M subtypes, and products that effectively address IBS symptoms, such as abdominal pain and bloating, as well as the requirement for the improved diagnosis of IBS. As a result, there are significant opportunities in the uncrowded IBS therapeutics market.
The worldwide market for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.3% over the next five years, will reach 6530 million US$ in 2023, from 2640 million US$ in 2020
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
- Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
- What Is Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Industry?
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1. Market Overview
1.1 Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Market Opportunities
1.4.2 Market Risk
1.4.3 Market Driving Force
2.Manufacturers Profiles
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
3.Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition By Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.1 Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.2 Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.3 Market Concentration Rates
3.3.1 Top 3 Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.3.2 Top 6 Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4.Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 South America Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Forecast (2020-2024)
5.1 Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2024)
5.2 Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2024)
5.3 Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.1 Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Sales Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.2 Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Share Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.4 Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.1 Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.2 Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Share Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
6.Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
6.1 Sales Channel
6.1.1 Direct Marketing
6.1.2 Indirect Marketing
6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
7.Research Findings and Conclusion
8.Appendix
8.1 Methodology
8.2 Data Source
Continued…..
