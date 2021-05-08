FIELD SERVICE MANAGEMENT MARKET 2020 – Company Business Overview, Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin, Recent Development

field service management market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 15.25% in the forecast period. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the factors such as enhanced customer satisfaction, increasing number of field operations in manufacturing, oil & gas and reducing operational cost and Internet of Things (IOT) is driving the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of mobile applications and wearable devices among field workers is also a factor to drive the growth of market. This comprehensive report gives better market perspective in terms of future events, sales strategies, Investments, business marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, customer actions or behaviours with the help of 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages for easy understanding.

If you are involved in the Field Service Management industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium –Sized Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Construction & Real Estate, Energy & Utilities, Financial Services), Geography

What are the major market growth drivers?

There is a surge in demand in the mobility solutions to gain the real time insights in the field operations of the company which is driving the growth of the market

There is an increase in the rate of adoption in the cloud-based field service management solutions, enhancing the growth of the market

There is an increasing penetration in Internet of Things (IoT) which is driving the market growth

With the advent of new technologies, more opportunities are created for new business models which is boosting the market growth

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

Gap Analysis by Region. Country Level Break-up will help you dig out Trends and opportunity lying in specific area of your business interest.

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players. [Some of the players covered in the study are Astea International Inc., Oracle, ServiceMax, SAP SE, Industrial and Financial Systems, Microsoft, Praxedo, ClickSoftware and others]

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted

Business Strategies

Key strategies in the Global Field Service Management Market that includes product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc discussed in this report. The potential of this enterprise section has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with main market challenges.

Key Market Competitors: Field Service Management Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global field service management market are Astea International Inc., Oracle, ServiceMax, SAP SE, Industrial and Financial Systems, Microsoft, Praxedo, ClickSoftware, Retriever Communications, ServicePower, Infor, Salesforce.com Inc., Jobber, Accruent, P3C Technologies LLC, Pointman LLC, TeamHaven Ltd., FieldAware, MSI Data, GoSpotCheck Inc., Fieldomobify and others.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, ServiceMax acquired Zinc Inc., which enabled ServiceMax to expand the comprehensive service execution management platform, which has in turn enhanced the customer experience as well as met the challenges of the service workforce. It provides all mode of communication that involves technicians, so as to fetch help instantly, solve complex problems and receive updates and information about the company

In September 2018, Astea International Inc. announced the launch of Alliance Enterprise which is the latest technology for field service management and mobile platform. The launch was based on a latest perspective as the technology used in it merged the surging complex ecosystem in which the service operated firms must work hence creating awareness among people and providing them with latest technology

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Field Service Management Market

Field Service Management Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Field Service Management Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Field Service Management Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Field Service Management Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Field Service Management Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Field Service Management

Global Field Service Management Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

