Silicon Nitride (CAS 12033-89-5) Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Silicon Nitride (CAS 12033-89-5) Market:

Silicon nitride (Si3N4) is one of the purely covalent nitrides. Like all nitrides, it is characterized by a high degree of thermal stability and exceptional chemical stability. Its o

UBE

AlzChem

Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials

H.C.Starck

Denka

Hebei Corefra Silicon Nitride Material

VestaSi

Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics

Hongchen Technology

The global production of silicon nitride increases from 1327 MT in 2011 to1598 MT in 2015. In 2015, the global silicon nitride market is led by Europe; Japan is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of silicon nitride are concentrated in Europe and Japan. AlzChem is the world leader, holding 34.8% production market share in 2015. Silicon nitride downstream is wide and recently silicon nitride has acquired increasing significance in various fields of solar energy Industry, silicon nitride ceramics and components, LED industry and others. Globally, the silicon nitride market is mainly driven by growing demand for silicon nitride balls and cutting tools.According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Japan and EU are the major leaders in the international market of silicon nitride. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese silicon nitride production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, silicon nitride production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2020 the production of silicon nitride is estimated to be 1939MT, and the consumption increasing degree will be high. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.The worldwide market for Silicon Nitride (CAS 12033-89-5) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Photovoltaic Grade Silicon Nitride

Ceramic Grade Silicon Nitride

LED Grade Silicon Nitride Major Applications are as follows:

