Global Automation Solutions in Shale Gas Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

d. The availability of unconventional forms of energy resources like shale gas, tight gas, and oil shale, among others is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market globally. To meet the rising energy demand from countries like India, China, and the US, the oil and gas industry has initiated the exploration of unconventional energy resources, such as shale gas, tight gas, oil shale, and others. According to EIA’s World Energy Outlook, the global demand for energy will grow by more than a third by 2035. The forecast also estimates that these countries may account for a 60% increase in global energy consumption. In the recent years, crude oil production in the US has expanded rapidly which is powered by oil extracted from the shale reserves such as Bakken, Permian Basin, and the Eagle Ford reserves. Shale gas production in the US rose from 5 Bcf per day in 2007 to 33 Bcf per day in 2013 at a rate of more than 550%. Therefore, the expansion of shale gas and shale oil exploration demands better infrastructure and improved methods for controlling, monitoring, and real-time sharing, thereby, propelling the growth prospects for the automation solutions market in the shale gas industry.

In this industry research report, the analysts have estimated factors such as the increasing adoption of analytics in the shale gas industry will spur this market's growth in the coming years. The computational analysis of data is a valuable asset that drives the decision-making process across most industries, including the shale gas industry. Most vendors in the automation solutions market are increasingly using analytics to enhance their business and boost value propositions. Moreover, analytics and statistical methods can be customized as per the market and industry requirements. The use of analytical methods also promotes decision-making with the least margin of errors, helps foresee problems, and identify the cause of errors. For instance, Siemens collaborated with SAP using the HANA cloud platform to offer voluminous data analysis and interpretation technologies. This collaboration has helped Siemens store critical data and offer effective plant data services. Additionally, analytics can be used to identify the need for maintenance and servicing, thus improving the overall efficacy of various operations and aiding in the growth of the automation solutions market until the end of 2020. The worldwide market for Automation Solutions in Shale Gas is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2023, from 200 million US$ in 2020

