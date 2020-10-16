Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Global “Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

The automotive adaptive headlight system, the English abbreviation is AFS . It is a headlamp system that can automatically change two or more types of light to adapt to changes in the driving conditions of the vehicle. One of the new technologies in lighting, its research and development has played a big role in car safety at night.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Magneti Marelli

Koito Manufacturing

Valeo

Stanley Electric

Neolite ZKW

Continental

De Amertek Corp

Denso Corporation

Johnson Electric

Hyundai Mobis

Robert Bosch

Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft

This report focuses on the Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The AFS actuator consists of a series of motors and optical mechanisms. There are generally projection headlights, an adjustment motor that adjusts the vertical angle of the headlights, a rotary motor that adjusts the horizontal angle of the headlights, a movable grating that adjusts the basic light pattern, and some additional lights such as corners. Lights and so on. At present, there are already many luxury cars, such as the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A8, Lexus R Series, etc., and the AFS system is being installed. The worldwide market for Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.7% over the next five years, will reach 10900 million US$ in 2023, from 4540 million US$ in 2020

Xenon Headlight

LED headlight

Laser headlight

OLED headlight Major Applications are as follows:

Passenger Vehicles