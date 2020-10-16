Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

Global “Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market:

A power device is a semiconductor, which is used as a switch or a rectifier in the power electronic system. SiC is a compound semiconductor comprised of silicon and carbon and has 10 times the dielectric breakdown field strength, bandgap, and thermal conductivity than silicon. The special characteristics of SiC power devices include high-temperature operation stability, high thermal conductivity, high-energy bandgap, and faster switching time. These characteristics of SiC power devices are encouraging original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to adopt these devices over traditional Si power devices.

Infineon Technologies

Cree

Mitsubishi Electric

ON Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

The UPS & PS application segment accounted for the largest silicon carbide power devices market share during 2020. The utilization of SiC power devices in UPS & PS applications will increase in the coming years and the segment will account for the major share of this market till 2023. Based on the type of products, the diodes segment accounted for the major in SiC power devices market share during 2020. However, the segment's market share will gradually decrease in the coming years and the major share of the market's growth will be contributed by the modules segment. The worldwide market for Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020

Diodes

Modules

Transistors

Other Major Applications are as follows:

EV/HEVs

PV Inverters

UPS & PS