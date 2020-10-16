Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Global “Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) is a device which converts the alternating current (AC) distributed by electric utilities to the direct current (DC) needed to recharge the battery of electric vehicle. There are a number of different types of battery chargers based on the way they control the charging rate and whether installed on the electric vehicles, such as on-board and off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC). Generally, the former has a small power, while off-board is large and has power more than 30 KW.
Scope of the Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Report: The global electric vehicle charger (EVC) market developed rapidly in the past five years, now United States, China and Western Europe are dominated the EVC market, especially in China, now has been the largest market of electric vehicle and EVC. In addition, China, United States, India and major European countries have planned to expand the electric vehicle market; this will give a big boost to the EVC market.The major electric vehicle charger (EVC) producers are mainly distributed in United States, UK, France, Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Portugal and China, like Chargepoint, Leviton, Blink Charging, General Electric, AeroVironment and Clipper Creek are dominating the North America; ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Siemens, IES Synergy, Chargemaster(Elektromotive), Efacec, DBT-CEV and Pod Point are dominating the Europe market.In future, the global market will be more competitive, and some giants may expand their market market position through mergers and acquisitions, such as Chargemaster purchased Elektromotive in 2020.
The worldwide market for Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.3% over the next five years, will reach 5990 million US$ in 2024, from 1790 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
