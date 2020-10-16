Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

Global “Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Infantile Spasms Therapeutics market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Infantile Spasms Therapeutics manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

An infantile spasm (IS), also known as West Syndrome, is a specific type of seizure seen in an epilepsy syndrome of infancy and childhood. West Syndrome is characterized by infantile spasms, developmental regression, and a specific pattern on electroencephalography (EEG) testing called hypsarrhythmia (chaotic brain waves). The onset of infantile spasms is usually in the first year of life, typically between 4-8 months. The seizures primarily consist of a sudden bending forward of the body with stiffening of the arms and legs; some children arch their backs as they extend their arms and legs. The condition is usually observed in 2% of childhood epilepsies and 25% of epilepsies that start in the first year of life.

Mallinckrodt

H. Lundbeck

Insys Therapeutics

Orphelia Pharma

Valerion Therapeutics

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Anavex Life Sciences

Retrophin

The classification of Infantile Spasms Therapeutics includes Oral, Injection. The proportion of Injection in 2016 is about 45%, and the proportion of Oral in 2016 is about 55%.Based on application, the nitinol medical devices market is segmented into Hospital, Clinic and others. Clinic segment accounted for larger market share in terms of sales in 2016, Clinic segmented accounted for more than 45% of the market share in 2016.United States is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 83% in 2016. Following United States, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 12.6% in 2016.The US market is dominated by two approved products H.P. Acthar Gel (adrenocorticotropin hormone) and Sabril (vigabatrin). Sabril was the first drug to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2009 and H.P. Acthar Gel (adrenocorticotropin hormone) was approved for infantile spasms in 2010. Both have Orphan Drug Exclusivity (ODE) in the US.In the future, the Infantile Spasms Therapeutics will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the industry is more dispersion. The worldwide market for Infantile Spasms Therapeutics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.

