Bromine Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Bromine (Br2) is a reddish brown liquid that gives off dark red, highly corrosive fumes having a sharp, penetrating odor. It is indispensable raw material for inorganic pharmaceuticals, photosensitive materials, dyes and medicine. It is also the base ingredient used in the manufacturing of hydrobromic acid (HBr) which is further utilized as a raw material for organic intermediates and medicines including lithium bromide and terephthalic acid. It is obtained from seawater, natural brines, or as the by -product brines of potash recovery.

ICL

Albemarle

Chemtura Corporation

Jordan Bromine Company (JBC)

Tosoh

Solaris Chemtech (SCIL)

Perekop Bromine

Yuyuan Group

Haiwang Chemical

Haihua Group

Haoyuan Group

Dadi Salt Chemical Group

Longwei Industrial

Chengyuan Salt Chemical

Weifang Zhongfa Chemical

Lubei Chemical

This report focuses on the Bromine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.In the recent years, bromine capacity showed a trend of steady growth. At present, the major manufacturers of bromine are concentrated in ICL, Albemarle and Chemtura Corporation. ICL-IP is the world's largest bromine producer having access to the largest and richest bromine reserves at the Dead-Sea. China is the largest producer and consumers in Asian.The raw material of bromine is from brine water or seawater, and the Dead Sea is rich in bromine resources, so the region near the Dead Sea is the world's largest production base of bromine.On process and product quality, compared to the product in global market, there is a gap between China and US and Europe, but the prices of the product in China is high, because the bromine is short supply in China.The product has high value, and the price of the product is also high. The price of bromine is affect by the raw material supply. In addition, the price of bromine is also affect by the global economy influence.Overall, although some factors limit the development of the market, because of the improvement of manufacturing technology, the bromine industry will be promoted in coming years. Therefore, we recommend you enter into the field if you have fixed downstream customers.The worldwide market for Bromine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 2780 million US$ in 2023, from 2320 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Seawater Method

Brine Water Method Major Applications are as follows:

Flame Retardants

Biocides

Drilling Fluids

Chemical Intermediate

Water Treatment