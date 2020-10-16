Coated Steel Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Global “Coated Steel Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Coated Steel market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Coated Steel manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Coated Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

The coated steel industry finds its application majorly in building & construction, appliances, automotive, and other industries, which includes AHU, generator canopy, signage, solar heaters, lighting fixtures, furniture, metal doors & frames, and decking profilers. The growth of building & construction application is driven by increasing urbanization in Asia-Pacific and RoW, which resulted into increased demand for residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure. Low interest rates on housing loans are also responsible for increase in the demand for new houses, eventually driving the market.

Arcelormittal S.A.

SSAB AB

Salzgitter AG

OJSC Novolipetsk Steel

Voestalpine AG

OJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works

Thyssenkrupp AG

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

United States Steel

Essar Steel Ltd.

Tata Steel Limited

Lysvenskii Metallurgicheskii Zavod ZAO

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

Currently, the Asia-Pacific region is the largest market of coated steel and is estimated to witness the highest CAGR. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to lead the Asia-Pacific coated steel market, with China accounting for the largest share in the regional demand for coated steel. Currently, the market size, in terms of volume, for coated steel is comparatively low in Mexico. However, Mexico is expected to grow at the highest rate in the North America region. The worldwide market for Coated Steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 33100 million US$ in 2023, from 24300 million US$ in 2020

Major Classifications are as follows:

Polyester

Fluoropolymer

Siliconized Polyester

Plastisol

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Building & Construction

Appliances

Automotive