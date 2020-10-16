Beauty and Personal Care Product Market 2020 Analysis by Types, Popular Brands, Software & Solution, Emerging Trends & Opportunities till 2025

Global beauty and personal care trends are set to significantly boost the market growth over the forecast period owing to several major factors driving the demand of beauty and personal care products. The consumers are now believing more in natural ingredients, however, this is believed to be a major factor in growing preference for NOPC products.

A latest survey on Global Beauty Personal Care Products Market is conducted covering various organizations of the industry from different geographies to come up with 100+ page report. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges that industry and competition is facing along with gap analysis and new opportunity available and may trend in Beauty Personal Care Products market. The report bridges the historical data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2025

The beauty and personal care industry analysis is the adoption and implementation of augmented reality and is also expected to initiate a contribution to market growth over the forecast period. AR supremely enables use of facial features using photographs, and videos for real-time analysis and tracking on online platforms such as AR devices, and mobile applications. The industry also provides customized AR modules available for Android, iOS, and Windows devices. Due to these major escalations in the industry the AR is estimated to upscale the growth of marketing over the forecast period.

The market is expected to witness tread with a healthy growth owing to an increasing demand of organic personal care (NOPC) products, increasing adoption of augmented reality (AR) in the beauty industry, burgeoning popularity of men’s grooming products, and growing demand for anti-aging products.

Due to the rapid growth of awareness amongst men regarding appearance, health, and wellness, demand for men’s products has raised which is likely to drive the market. According to the lifestyle, men are taking interest in personal grooming products, such as skin and hair care products, shower products, and deodorants. The growing demand for anti-aging products is owing to increasing anti-aging population and growing awareness about benefits of using anti-aging products. The skin care products witnessed a moderate growth rate from 2012 to 2017 accounting on the rising demand of anti-aging products. Furthermore, the demand for anti – aging products is rising owing to increasing aging population and growing awareness about benefits of using anti – aging products. The skin care/sun care segment experienced a moderate growth rate from 2012 to 2017 on account of rising demand for anti – aging products.

The global beauty and personal care market is segmented to product outlook, distribution channel outlook, type outlook, and regional outlook. On the basis of product outlook, the market is driven by skin care/sun care, hair care, makeup & color cosmetic products, deodorant/fragrances, and others. Furthermore, based on distribution channel outlook the market is divided by direct selling, hypermarkets & retail chains, e-commerce, specialty stores, and others. On the basis of type outlook, the market is segmented into vegan, organic, and inorganic. Whereas, on the basis of regional outlook the beauty and personal care product market is widely spread into North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, South America, Colombia, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, South Africa, and Saudi America.

Leading players of the global beauty and personal care market are Avon Products, Inc. Beiersdorf AG; Kao Corporation; Proceter & Gamble; Mary Kay Inc., L’occitane International S.A., L’Oreal Group, and more others.

Key Segmentation of Beauty and Personal Care Market 2019-2025

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2025)

Skin Care/Sun Care

Hair Care

Makeup & Color Cosmetic Products

Deodorants/Fragrances

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2025)

Direct Selling

Hypermarkets & Retail Chains

E-Commerce

Specialty Stores

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2025)

Vegan

Organic

Inorganic

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2025)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South America

Brazil

Colombia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Beauty and Personal Care Product Market:

Future prospects and current trends of the global beauty and personal care product market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

