Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Analysis | Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth And Forecast By 2027

The global ‘peptic ulcer drugs market size’ is projected to showcase exponential growth by reaching USD 5.13 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 2.4% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of peptic ulcer disease and the growing demand for effective peptic ulcer drugs across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Imapct Analysis, By Drugs Type (Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPI), H2 Antagonists, Antibiotics, and Others), By Ulcer Type (Gastric Ulcer and Duodenal Ulcer), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”, mentions that the market was valued at USD 4.25 billion in 2019 and is likely to gain momentum in the forthcoming years.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/peptic-ulcer-drugs-market-103483

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Frequently Ask Question :

How much is the peptic ulcer drugs market worth?

Fortune Business Insights says that the global Peptic Ulcer Drugs market size was USD 4.25 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.13 billion by 2027.

What was the value of the market in North America in 2019?

In 2019, the North America market value stood at USD 1.76 billion.

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow in the forecast period (2020-2027)?

Growing at a CAGR of 2.4%, the market will exhibit steady growth in the forecast period (2020-2027).

Soaring Demand for Peptic Ulcer Drugs In spite of COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the halt of several industrial processes causing unprecedented economic loss. However, pharmaceutical companies are thriving in these difficult times owing to the increasing demand for medication drugs across the globe. Likewise, the demand for these ulcer drugs is experiencing considerable growth as major pharmaceutical companies are increasing their focus on R&D activities to develop new drugs and cater to the demand for the OTC drugs across several stores. The market is, therefore, expected to showcase positive growth during the forecast period.

For more information visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/peptic-ulcer-drugs-market-103483

Table Of Content :

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Prevalence of Peptic Ulcer, By Country/Region

Pipeline Analysis, By Key Players

Recent Industry Developments

Regulatory Scenario-by Key Countries

Impact of COVID-19 on Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market

Continue…

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Prevalence of Peptic Ulcer Disease to Spur Demand

According to the Harvard Health Publishing, every year peptic ulcers affect more than 4 million people in the U.S. Additionally, it occurs irrespective of the age bracket, and is estimated that 1 in 10 individuals are likely to develop this disease at some point of their life. The increasing prevalence of peptic ulcer disease is driving the demand for effective peptic ulcer drugs across the globe. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population is expected to contribute to the growth of the global peptic ulcer drugs market in the forthcoming years.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Increasing Incidence of Disease in North America to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America was worth USD 1.76 billion in 2019 and is expected to hold the highestmarket share in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing incidence of peptic ulcers in the U.S. that drives the demand for peptic ulcer drugs in the region. On the other hand, Europe is anticipated to hold the second position during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the rising healthcare expenditure in countries such as the U.K., France, and Germany between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Product Launches by Major Companies to Strengthen TheirPortfolios

The global peptic ulcer drugs market is mainly dominated by major companies such as Pfizer, Inc., and AstraZeneca. These companies are actively investing in R&D activities to introduce new products and maintain their dominance in the global marketplace. Furthermore, the other key players are adopting strategies such as collaboration, partnership, and merger and acquisition to maintain their presencein the fiercely competitive market during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

March 2020: RedHill Biopharma announced the commercial launch in the U.S. of Talicia, a capsule to treat H.pylori infection in patients. The announcement by the leading pharma company is expected to strengthen its market position in the near future.

List of the Companies Operating in the Global Market

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, United Kingdom)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, United States)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (Brentford, United Kingdom)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. (Tokyo, Japan)

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, United States)

Abbott (Illinois, United States)

ZydusCadila (Gujrat, India)

Other Players

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/peptic-ulcer-drugs-market-103483

Segments Covered in the Report

By Drug Type

Proton Pump Inhibitors

H2 Antagonists

Antibiotics

Others

By Ulcer Type

Gastric Ulcer

Duodenal Ulcer

By End User

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America By Drug Type By Ulcer Type By End User By Country



Related Reports:

Teledermatology Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Potential Growth, Key Players, Latest Trends.

Acne Treatment Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Potential Growth, Key Players, Latest Trends.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights(TM) we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Related Reports:

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Size

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Share

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Trends

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Growth

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Analysis

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Business Opportunities

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Key Players

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Demand

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Competitive Landscape

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Segments

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Overview

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Industry

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Stastistic

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Devlopment Strategy

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Future Growth

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Research Methodology

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Drivers

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Manufacturers

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Revenue

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Growth Analysis