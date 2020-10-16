Power Assist Wheelchair Market: Current Business Trends & Growth Opportunities 2020-2026

The global power assist wheelchair market size is set to gain impetus from the increasing geriatric population. As per a report by the National Institutes of Health, in 2016, around 617 million people worldwide were aged between 65 years and above. However, it is expected to jump up to 1.6 billion by 2050. Additionally, these types of wheelchairs are used by the disabled populaces and those with lower muscle strength on account of grave injuries or chronic illnesses. Nowadays, they are equipped with several unique features, such as adjustable seats with soft pads, unlike manual wheelchairs. It would increase sales and affect the market positively.
Highlights of the Power Assist Wheelchair Market Report Include:
- Microscopic study of the various factors driving and restraining the market
- Careful classification and research of the market segments
- Accurate computation of market figures
- Comprehensive analysis of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape
Objective of Studies:
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Power Assist Wheelchair Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Power Assist Wheelchair Market.
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current Power Assist Wheelchair Market size and future prospective.
- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.
- To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Power Assist Wheelchair Market.
Power Assist Wheelchair Market Segmentation:
By Type
- Indoor Power Wheelchair
- Outdoor Power Wheelchair
- All Terrain Wheelchair
By Propulsion
- Front-wheel Drive
- Rear-wheel Drive
- Others
By Patient Type
- Adults
- Paediatric
By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Homecare Settings
- Others
By Geography
- North America (USA, Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
