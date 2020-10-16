Categories
Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Market 2020 Global Technology, Growth, Development, Trends and forecasts to 2026

An innovative dental spray for fresh breath in pets was launched in December 2018 by Oxyfresh. This spray consists of alcohol-free formula and is unflavored and features a patented blend of zinc and oxygen, working together for neutralizing organic compounds responsible for bad breath in pets. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the global veterinary dentistry instruments and equipment market, predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new report.

 

Key Segmentation of Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Market:

 

By Animal

  • Livestock
  • Companion

 

By Instruments and Equipments

  • Periodontal Therapy Equipments & Instruments
  • Tooth Extraction Equipments
  • Oral Examination Equipments & Instruments
  • Ancillary Equipments & Instruments

 

By End-user

  • Veterinary Hospitals
  • Veterinary Clinics

 

By Geography

  • North America (the U.S. and Canada)
  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Some of the major shareholders in the global veterinary dentistry instruments and equipment market include:

 

  • Jorgen Kruuse A/S and Dentalaire, International
  • Patterson Veterinary Supply, Inc.
  • Integra LifeSciences Corporation
  • Dispomed Ltd.
  • Henry Schein, Inc.
  • Dentalaire International
  • Acteon Group

 

 

