Equine Health Has Become a Priority Among Pet Owners, Given the Infectious Nature of Related Infectious Diseases

The global equine health market is likely to derive growth from the increasing number of product launches, aimed at enhancing equine health. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Equine Health Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Drugs, Vaccines, Feed additives), By Disease Type (Nile virus, Potomac horse fever, Equine rabies, Tetanus, Equine influenza, Others), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary hospitals & clinics, Retail pharmacy, Online pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market will benefit from the increasing prevalence of infectious animal diseases. Equine are animals that are related to the horse family. Horses are involved in several activities such as racing, polo, agriculture transport, warfare, entertainment, and therapeutic uses. Equine is also one of the most widely adopted pets in the world.

The report covers:

Global Equine Health Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Global Equine Health Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Drugs

Vaccines

Feed additives

By Disease Type

Nile virus

Potomac horse fever

Equine rabies

Tetanus

Equine influenza

Others

By Distribution Channel

Veterinary hospitals & clinics

Retail pharmacy

Online pharmacies

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Related Reports:

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market

Critical Care Nutritional Products Market

Lung Cancer Surgical Treatment Market

Hair Transplant Market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market

Joint Pain Injections Market