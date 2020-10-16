Supraglottic Airway Devices Market 2020: Report Highlights, Competitive Scenario, Share, Trends, Drivers And Challenges 2026

The Global Supraglottic Airway Devices Market is likely to gain momentum from the reduction of post-operative discomfort. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Supraglottic Airway Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Laryngeal Mask Airways, Oropharyngeal Airways, Nasopharyngeal Airways, Others), By Age Group (Adults, Neonates/Pediatrics), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2026,” advantages, namely, lower autonomic impact, hassle-free insertion, and high speed are expected to boost the global supraglottic airway devices market growth.

Key Segmentation of Supraglottic Airway Devices Market

By Product Type

Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMA)

Oropharyngeal Airways (OPA)

Nasopharyngeal Airways (NPA)

Others

By Age Group

Adults

Neonates/Pediatrics

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Geography

North America (the USA, and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Earlier, in October 2015, Teleflex Incorporated had declared that it has launched LMA Protector Airway, a single-use laryngeal mask that is highly versatile. The airway is considered to be the initiator of airway management evolution. LMA Protector is capable of helping the clinicians in improving procedural efficiencies and reducing airway-related complications. Apart from these two companies, other key market players have begun aiming at innovative product launches, which in turn, will increase the global supraglottic airway devices market sales in the upcoming years.

Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the prominent market players operating in the global supraglottic airway devices market. They are Ambu A/S, Intersurgical Ltd, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Flexicare Medical Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, Mercury Medical, Karl Storz Se & Co. KG, Verathon Inc., and other players.

