Fecal Analyzer Market Worth US$ 842.48 Mn in 2027 | Eiken Chemical, iClear Limited; Sentinel

According to our new market research study on “Fecal Analyzer Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product Type and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 842.48 million by 2027 from US$ 657.44 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth. The key factors driving the market growth include the increasing incidence of colorectal cancer and implementation of screening programs, rise in geriatric population, and technological advancements in healthcare devices. However, the challenges related to data analysis and fecal analyzer handling hinder the market growth.

Based on product type, the fecal analyzer market is segmented into fully automated feces analyzer and semi-automatic fecal analyzer. The fully automated feces analyzer segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and it is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market for this segment is credited to the capabilities of these analyzers to simultaneously dilute, blend, extract, and suck the fecal samples. The process is accomplished in clean and sterilized operating conditions; it is fully automated, right from the testing cards of collected samples to counting loading chambers of analyzers.

Heska Corporation; AVE Science and Technology Co. Ltd; Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd; iClear Limited; Improve Medical Instruments; Belson Medical System Co., Ltd; Sentinel CH. SPA; Orienter Biotechnology Co., Ltd; Dirui Turkey; and I.S.E. srl are among the leading companies operating in the fecal analyzer market.

These companies adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand their global footprints and product portfolios, to meet the rising demand for the fecal analyzers and related services. For instance, in September 2020, I.S.E. SRL launched its new compact, reliable, and versatile fully automated analyzer for testing metabolic disorder such as diabetes, cardiac panel, vitamin deficiencies, gastrointestinal (FECAL), kidney function, and metabolic disorders. The newly launched fully automated analyzer facilitates the detection of specific proteins and is used in studies related to clinical chemistry.

An outline of the regional analysis:

Geographically, the report segments the Fecal Analyzer market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.

Contribution of each region to the overall market share, along with their growth rate forecast are mentioned in the report.

Total sales and revenue generated by each regional market are illustrated.

