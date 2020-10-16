Constipation Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 13,386.19 Mn in 2027 | Bausch Health Companies, Abbott; Cosmo Pharma; Sanofi; Albireo Pharma

According to our new market research study on “Constipation Treatment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Therapeutic, Disease, and Distribution Channel,” the market is expected to reach US$ 13,386.19 million by 2027 from US$ 8,533.89 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth. The key factors driving the market growth include the rising prevalence of chronic constipation and increasing number of FDA approvals and drug developments drive the market growth. However, preference for home and herbal remedies hinder the market growth.

Based on therapeutic, the constipation treatment market is segmented into laxatives, chloride channel activators, peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonists, GC-C agonists, and 5-HT4 receptor agonists. The laxatives segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, GC-C agonists segment is anticipated to register the highest in the market during the forecast period. The growth of GC-C agonists is expected to grow at fastest growth rate due to rising product developments and product launches in the market.

Download sample copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005408/

AbbVie’s Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Bayer AG; Mallinckrodt Plc; Abbott; Cosmo Pharma; Sanofi; Albireo Pharma, Inc, and AstraZeneca are among the leading companies operating in the constipation treatment market.

These companies adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand their global footprints and product portfolios, to meet the rising demand for the constipation treatments and related services. For instance, in July 2020, AbbVie Inc. has a product, MD-7246 a drug to treat constipation associated with irritable bowel syndrome in phase II clinical trial. The drug is formulated to treat constipation in adults, which is expected to serve people and help them in improving their bowel conditions.

An outline of the regional analysis:

Geographically, the report segments the Constipation Treatment market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.

Contribution of each region to the overall market share, along with their growth rate forecast are mentioned in the report.

Total sales and revenue generated by each regional market are illustrated.

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Constipation Treatment market.

Constipation Treatment market recent innovations and major events.

A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Constipation Treatment market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Constipation Treatment market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Constipation Treatment market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Constipation Treatment market.

Additional highlights of the Constipation Treatment market report:

The product offerings, company profiles, production patterns, and market remunerations are discussed at length.

Pricing model followed by every company, plus their gross margins and market share are given.

Volume predictions for each product category as well as their revenue share are graphed in the report.

Other essentials such as market share and growth rate of each product category over the forecast timeframe are included.

Market share held by each application segment and their projected growth rate during the study period are evaluated.

The report examines the competition trends, and also offers a complete analysis of the industry supply chain.

Note: Access insightful study with over 150+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies.

Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005408/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]