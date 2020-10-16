Pickleball Equipment Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2018 to 2028

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Pickleball Equipment industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Pickleball Equipment and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Pickleball Equipment Market Overview:

Fact.MR has evaluated the global Pickleball Equipment market in its latest research report. The research report, titled [Global Pickleball Equipment Market 2020 by Key Countries, Companies, Type and Application], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global Pickleball Equipment market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative. The research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global Pickleball Equipment market to the readers.

Global Pickleball Equipment Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the global Pickleball Equipment market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Pickleball Equipment market, which is essential to make sound investments.

Opportunities Flourish in Pickleball Sport & Equipment

Pickleball is witnessing a boom, with nearly 40% increase in the sport’s participation in the U.S. alone, according to the USA Pickleball Association (USAPA). Companies manufacturing pickleball equipment, such as Pickle Pro, are opening their own retail stores to boost their sales. Numerous sports equipment manufacturers are leveraging the opportunity, as the sport of pickleball expands beyond Baby Boomers and the retirees. New pickleball peddlers are on the rise, meanwhile well-established sporting goods manufacturers are entering the game.

A number of leading tennis companies are also entering into the pickleball courts, for example, Franklin and Head have their own booths for promoting their products. With the rise in pickleball’s popularity, companies are eyeing to capitalize on latent opportunities that the sport holds. Facilitated game and low-impact attributes of the sport have enhanced its accessibility to participants across all age-groups and athletic skills. Companies, such as Clay, have commenced introducing and selling lifestyle clothing, and are barely keeping up with demand.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

