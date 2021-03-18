Cognac Market To Witness A Considerable CAGR Growth Through The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

“

In this report, the global Cognac market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Cognac market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Cognac market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Cognac market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

key players had announced that the consumer demand for cognac has outstripped their production capacities, which is a clear indicator of the growth of cognac market. The U.S. and Chinese markets are the largest contributors to the growth of the cognac market. Growth in personal consumption of alcoholic beverages in regions like China is also expected to boost the growth of the overall cognac market.

Cognac Market: Regional Outlook

In North America, the trend in the cocktail industry and the usage of cognac as a cocktail ingredient is a major factor in fuelling the growth cognac market, as the U.S. is a very potential market for cognac. In Asia Pacific, China is the biggest market for cognac as the imports and exports of cognac were greatly affected by China’s macroeconomic conditions. Apart from China, India and Japan are also expected to contribute to the growth of the cognac market. In Europe, cognac is mostly consumed as a high-end product and the cognac market is expected to have a very slow growth or remain almost static in the forecast period. In the Middle East and Africa, the cognac market is expected to grow steadily despite declining economies.

Cognac Market: Key Players

Pernod Ricard SA

Jas Hennessy & Co.

Novovino Wine Company

Branded Spirits USA

Beam Suntory, Inc.

PIERRE LECAT SAS

Meukow Cognac

Rémy Cointreau

“