Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market 2020 Size, Share Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals

The “Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals:

Mobile power generation equipment rentals eliminate the need of end-users for installing a permanent power solution. Our mobile power generation equipment rentals market analysis considers sales from the generator and turbine segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of mobile power generation equipment rentals in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the generator segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as increased public infrastructure constructions, expanding industrial base, and the requirement for large volumes of power during events and activities will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position. Also, our global mobile power generation equipment rentals report has observed market growth factors such as the increased infrastructural activities, rising demand from mining and oil and gas industries, and demand for emergency power during natural disasters. However, increasing competition from microgrids, increasing adoption of energy storage systems, and emission control regulations may hamper the growth of the mobile power generation equipment rentals industry over the forecast period.

Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market Manufactures:

  • Aggreko Plc
  • APR Energy
  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • Cummins Inc.
  • and Siemens AG.

    • Market Dynamics:

    Market Driver: demand for emergency power during natural disasters

    Market Trend: growing adoption of mobile power plants for rural electrification

    Market Challenge: increasing competition from microgrids.

    Demand for emergency power during natural disasters

    Global warming has increased the rate of unpredictable natural disasters worldwide. Power outages are common in affected regions. As a result, mobile power generation systems have become crucial in providing emergency power, especially to hospitals and safe resort centers. These factors have increased sales of vendors. Therefore, the demand for emergency power during natural disasters will lead to the expansion of the global mobile power generation equipment Rentals market at over 7% CAGR during the forecast period.

    Growing adoption of mobile power plants for rural electrification

    There is a lack of consistent electricity supply, particularly in the rural areas, in developing and underdeveloped countries. As a result, the demand for mobile power plants for rural electrification is increasing. Consequently, renting of mobile power generation equipment has been increasing. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

    This report focuses on the global Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals development in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To analyze global Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

    To present the Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

    To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

