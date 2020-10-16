Portable Coolers Market 2020 by Share, Trends, Size, Revenue and Progressing at a CAGR of almost 14%

The “Portable Coolers Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Portable Coolers market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Portable Coolers:

A portable cooler helps users to preserve foods and beverages from perishing. Our portable coolers market analysis considers sales from hard-sided and soft-sided and other products. Our analysis also considers the sales of portable coolers in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the hard-sided segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as Product enhancements and expansion of camping and outdoor recreation industry will play a significant role in the hard-sided segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global portable coolers market report also looks at factors such rising number of events and meetings, high consumption of draft beer and home-brewed beer, and increased participation in outdoor recreational activities. However, long product life cycle, growing popularity of rental equipment, growing popularity of substitutes, and stringent standards and product recalls may hamper the growth of the portable coolers industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: high consumption of draft beer and home-brewed beer

Market Trend: multi-featured product offerings

Market Challenge: growing popularity of substitutes.

High consumption of draft beer and home-brewed beer

Portable coolers are preferred at events and parties such as beer festivals, weddings, corporate parties, and golf tournaments where people seek draft beer. Portable coolers are the best draft beer systems that are built into standard and insulated ice coolers. They depend on ice for refrigeration, and hence, do not require electricity to operate. To fulfill the growing demand for beer and wine, organizers need to set up a mobile beer and wine-dispensing solutions that fit their need and budget. This high consumption of draft beer and home-brewed beer will lead to the expansion of the global portable coolers market at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period.

Multi-featured product offerings

Most of the portable coolers offered in the market have multiple features such as LED light, easy to carry features, and product offerings according to the application. These products are also equipped with tracking devices and battery-operated features with advanced technologies. They provide users greater reach and more attractiveness. Smart connectivity enables real-time tracking of portable coolers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

This report focuses on the global Portable Coolers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Portable Coolers development in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Portable Coolers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Portable Coolers development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents of Portable Coolers Market:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

