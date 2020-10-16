Motion Sickness Drugs Market 2020 By Type, Region, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% and Forecast to 2023

The “Motion Sickness Drugs Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Motion Sickness Drugs market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Motion Sickness Drugs:

Motion sickness drugs are pharmaceutical agents that are used to treat nausea and vomiting caused due to motion sickness. Our motion sickness drugs market analysis considers sales from both anticholinergics and antihistamines. Our analysis also considers the sales of motion sickness drugs in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the anticholinergics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high demand for hyoscine hydrobromide or scopolamine for the prevention of motion sickness will play a significant role in the anticholinergics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global motion sickness drugs market report also looks at factors such as availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, availability of drugs in multiple dosage forms and growing tourism worldwide. However, nonpharmacological countermeasures to treat motion sickness, the launch of generics, side effects associated with motion sickness drugs may hamper the growth of the motion sickness drugs industry over the forecast period.

Motion Sickness Drugs Market Manufactures:

Baxter International Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs

Market Trend: advent of nauseogenic information technology

Market Challenge: side effects associated with motion sickness drugs

Availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs

The global motion sickness drugs market is predominantly served by the use of generic drugs that are available both as prescription and OTC drugs. Anticholinergics and antihistamines have been regarded as first-line therapy for suppressing and preventing the symptoms associated with motion sickness. Several antihistamines are available as OTC drugs and can be used by pediatric patients. The availability of these medicines OTC increases their accessibility and affordability and provides patients with the freedom of self-medication for the treatment of symptoms associated with minor illnesses. In addition, the availability of OTC drugs reduces the financial burden associated with medication treatment by eliminating the need for a prescription for the purchase of these drugs. This demand for over-the-counter (OTC) will lead to the expansion of the global motion sickness drugs market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The advent of nauseogenic information technology

The nauseogenic information technology involves the use of nauseogenic vehicles that help in analyzing an individual’s postural stability and can reveal the underlying neural or sensory-motor processes that help in achieving successful body stability. This technology revealed that motion sickness often occurs for a narrow band of frequencies of the imposed oscillation. The frequency band obtained in patients with motion sickness is similar to that produced by postural sway during the natural stance. Further advances in nauseogenic information technology are anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth.

This report focuses on the global Motion Sickness Drugs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Motion Sickness Drugs development in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Motion Sickness Drugs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Motion Sickness Drugs development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents of Motion Sickness Drugs Market:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

