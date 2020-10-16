FLAT GLASS MARKET 2019 | WORTH 150.38 BILLION BY 2025 WITH BOOSTING CAGR 7.1 % | MODIGUARD, LAOPALA RG LIMITED, PIRAMAL GLASS, BOROSIL, SAINT-GOBAIN, AGC INC., AND HINDUSTHAN NATIONAL GLASS

Global flat glass market size is estimated to reach USD 150.38 billion by 2025 driven by the growing demand for the product from the end use industry, majorly from construction and automobile sector. Rising construction activities in the emerging economies coupled with favorable properties associated with glass are driving the global flat glass market growth.

In terms of application, construction segment generated maximum market revenue in the year 2018 and accounted for over 80% market share in 2018. Growth in manufacturing real estate structure, commercial, and housing buildings such as hotels, workshops, shopping centers, warehouses, office buildings, etc. are thriving the global flat glass market.

Among the total flat glass production across the globe, 90% of the share is accounted by high-quality flat glass and rest accounts for low-quality float glass. 70% of this high-quality flat glass is used as safety & security glass in smart windows and 20% is used as solar control glass. The capability of smart glasses to change their shade on command or automatically is a dynamic property exhibited by this glass type which helps in the reduction of heat, glares, and also eliminates the need of shades and blinds, eventually creating more space.

The automotive industry is the fastest growing sector of the global flat glass market. Macro trends, such as driverless cars, and focus on CO2 emission are likely to aid the global flat glass market growth. Furthermore, utilization of flat glass in the windshield, body glass, backlights, sidelights, etc. and the ability of flat glass to be fabricated as per customer need is projected to drive the demand for the product in automotive OEM.

Laminated glass is projected to post high gains in automobile applications, such as roof, side, and rear window. Nonetheless, advanced plastic polycarbonate shields that save the weight up to 30% with scratch resistance are likely to hamper the market gains of laminated glass in the automobile sector. The global laminated glass market demand is expected to be 4.92 billion square meters by 2025.

There lies a huge scope for the flat glass in the construction. Glass not only makes the structure look elegant but at the same time it improves the use of natural light. Furthermore, buildings account for nearly 50% of energy consumption. They are also considered to be the largest emitter of CO2 but they can also save most of the energy since construction holds more than 70% of the share in the global flat glass industry.

In terms of region, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific together accounted for a market volume share of more than 85% in the year 2018. This share is further anticipated to increase over the forecast period owing to increasing demand from countries such as India, China, Germany, and Brazil. Value-added glass and mirrors & furniture sectors are one of the segments driving the demand of flat glass in countries like India other than construction and automotive.

Drivers shaping the global flat glass demand include, the growing acceptance of green buildings, energy conservation, decorative glass, and functional glass that enables digital printing in building and automobile. Furthermore, nanotechnology which is likely the future of the glass industry is estimated to drive the flat glass industry.

Technological advancement in terms of energy efficient machines in the production of glass is estimated to be the vital trend in foreseeable flat glass market. For instance, melting and refining is considered the most energy-intensive part of flat glass production and consumes nearly 70% of the total energy. Hence, there exists the important possibility for energy efficiency improvements both in process and service areas.

