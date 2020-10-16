Construction Machinery Market 2020 Manufactures, Types, Regions, with Growing CAGR at over 6% and Forecast to 2023

The “Construction Machinery Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Construction Machinery market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Construction Machinery:

Our construction machinery market analysis considers sales from earthmoving machinery, material handling machinery, concrete and road construction machinery, and other machinery. Our analysis also considers the sales of construction machinery in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the earthmoving machinery segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investment in infrastructure industry to improve facilities in government and private sectors, and rapid growth in urbanization will play a significant role in the earthmoving machinery segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global construction machinery market report also looks at factors such as increased investments in infrastructure, expanding manufacturing facilities, and new product launches. However, growing secondhand machine market, shortage of skilled operators, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the construction machinery industry over the forecast period.

Construction Machinery Market Manufactures:

AB Volvo

Caterpillar Inc.

Deere & Co.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

and Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH.

Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: increased investment in infrastructure

Market Trend: growing trend of skyscrapers and mixed-use developments

Market Challenge: growing secondhand machine market.

Increased investment in infrastructure

Increasing investments in infrastructure projects across the world has led to increasing demand for construction machinery. Government organizations are significantly investing in development of sports and infrastructure facilities. This demand for construction machinery will lead to the expansion of the global construction machinery market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Growing trend of skyscrapers and mixed-use developments

Significant growth in population and rapid urbanization has led to increasing demand of infrastructure such as multi-family home, condominiums, hospitals, hotels, and offices. Skyscrapers are tall buildings which can accommodate its floor space on small amount of ground space. These skyscraper projects are mixed-use developments which blends residential, commercial, cultural, institutional, or entertainment users. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

This report focuses on the global Construction Machinery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Machinery development in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

Table of Contents of Construction Machinery Market:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

