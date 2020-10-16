Categories
Construction Machinery Market 2020 Manufactures, Types, Regions, with Growing CAGR at over 6% and Forecast to 2023

Construction Machinery

The “Construction Machinery Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Construction Machinery market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Construction Machinery:

Our construction machinery market analysis considers sales from earthmoving machinery, material handling machinery, concrete and road construction machinery, and other machinery. Our analysis also considers the sales of construction machinery in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the earthmoving machinery segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investment in infrastructure industry to improve facilities in government and private sectors, and rapid growth in urbanization will play a significant role in the earthmoving machinery segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global construction machinery market report also looks at factors such as increased investments in infrastructure, expanding manufacturing facilities, and new product launches. However, growing secondhand machine market, shortage of skilled operators, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the construction machinery industry over the forecast period.

Construction Machinery Market Manufactures:

  • AB Volvo
  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • Deere & Co.
  • Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
  • Komatsu Ltd.
  • and Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH.

    • Market Dynamics:

    Market Driver: increased investment in infrastructure

    Market Trend: growing trend of skyscrapers and mixed-use developments

    Market Challenge: growing secondhand machine market.

    Increased investment in infrastructure

    Increasing investments in infrastructure projects across the world has led to increasing demand for construction machinery. Government organizations are significantly investing in development of sports and infrastructure facilities. This demand for construction machinery will lead to the expansion of the global construction machinery market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

    Growing trend of skyscrapers and mixed-use developments

    Significant growth in population and rapid urbanization has led to increasing demand of infrastructure such as multi-family home, condominiums, hospitals, hotels, and offices. Skyscrapers are tall buildings which can accommodate its floor space on small amount of ground space. These skyscraper projects are mixed-use developments which blends residential, commercial, cultural, institutional, or entertainment users. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

    This report focuses on the global Construction Machinery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Machinery development in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To analyze global Construction Machinery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

    To present the Construction Machinery development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

    To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

    Table of Contents of Construction Machinery Market:

    Executive Summary

    Market Overview

    Market Landscape

    Market ecosystem

    Value chain analysis

    Market Sizing

    Market definition

    Market segment analysis

    Market size 2019

    Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

    Five Forces Analysis

    Five forces summary

    Bargaining power of buyers

    Bargaining power of suppliers

    Threat of new entrants

    Threat of substitutes

    Threat of rivalry

    Market condition

    Market Segmentation by Type

    Customer landscape

    Geographic Landscape

    Geographic segmentation

    Geographic comparison

    Market opportunity by geography

    Volume driver – demand led growth

    Market challenges

    Market trends

    Vendor Landscape

    Vendor landscape

    Landscape disruption

    Competitive scenario

    Vendor Analysis

    Appendix

