Vitamin D Testing Market 2020 Size, Share, with Growing CAGR at almost 5%, Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Vitamin D Testing

The “Vitamin D Testing Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Vitamin D Testing market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Vitamin D Testing:

Vitamin D is needed to maintain serum calcium and phosphate concentration to regularize the mineralization of bone and tooth. Our vitamin D testing market analysis considers sales from both 25-hydroxyvitamin D testing and 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D testing. Our analysis also considers the sales of vitamin D testing in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the 25-hydroxyvitamin D testing segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of vitamin D deficiency disorders will play a significant role in the 25-hydroxyvitamin D testing segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global vitamin D testing market report also looks at factors such as growing awareness on the importance of vitamin D, growing number of vitamin D deficiency-related disorders, and increasing geriatric population. However, product recalls posing challenge to the manufacturers, lack of awareness and limited healthcare services in developing regions, and lack of standard regulatory testing guidelines may hamper the growth of the vitamin D testing industry over the forecast period.

Vitamin D Testing Market Manufactures:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • bioMérieux SA
  • Danaher Corp.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

    • Market Dynamics:

    Market Driver: growing number of vitamin D deficiency-related disorders

    Market Trend: increasing number of infections and autoimmune diseases

    Market Challenge: product recalls posing challenge to the manufacturers.

    Growing number of vitamin D deficiency-related disorders

    Rickets, a disease in which bone tissue does not properly mineralize, leading to soft bones and skeletal deformities in children is caused due to vitamin D deficiency. The deficiency in an adult causes mineralization problem in the skeleton, causing osteomalacia. Also, deficiency of vitamin D is related to increased risk of acquiring diabetes, immune system diseases, and neuropsychiatric disorder. The increasing prevalence of vitamin D deficiency-related disorders due to growing life expectancy will lead to the expansion of the global vitamin D testing market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

    An increasing number of infections and autoimmune diseases

    Vitamin D plays a key role in managing the immune system, as vitamin D receptor is expressed in all immune cells that include B cells, T cells, and antigen-presenting cells. These immunological cells can synthesize active vitamin D metabolites, thereby helping vitamin D to modulate the innate and adaptive immune responses. Vitamin D deficiency is linked with increased autoimmunity and susceptibility to infectious diseases caused by organisms such as bacteria, virus, fungi, and parasites. The increasing number of infections and autoimmune diseases is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

    This report focuses on the global Vitamin D Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vitamin D Testing development in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To analyze global Vitamin D Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

    To present the Vitamin D Testing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

    To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

    Table of Contents of Vitamin D Testing Market:

    Executive Summary

    Market Overview

    Market Landscape

    Market ecosystem

    Value chain analysis

    Market Sizing

    Market definition

    Market segment analysis

    Market size 2019

    Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

    Five Forces Analysis

    Five forces summary

    Bargaining power of buyers

    Bargaining power of suppliers

    Threat of new entrants

    Threat of substitutes

    Threat of rivalry

    Market condition

    Market Segmentation by Type

    Customer landscape

    Geographic Landscape

    Geographic segmentation

    Geographic comparison

    Market opportunity by geography

    Volume driver – demand led growth

    Market challenges

    Market trends

    Vendor Landscape

    Vendor landscape

    Landscape disruption

    Competitive scenario

    Vendor Analysis

    Appendix

